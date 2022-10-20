As labor leaders and Wisconsinites, we know the impact pipelines like Line 5 in northern Wisconsin have on our state’s economy. Energy pipelines ensure Wisconsin families and small businesses have access to a reliable source of fuel to power their vehicles and heat their homes.
We also know pipeline construction projects, like the Line 5 relocation project being proposed in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties, provide great jobs for hardworking men and women in our state. And we know the Line 5 project can be built safely because it is our men and women that will be constructing it.
Our trade union, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry (UA), represents nearly 10,000 Wisconsin men and women who are some of the most highly trained plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, HVACR service technicians, welders and pipeliners in the world. We live here in Wisconsin, we work here and we want to protect our state for current and future generations. Ensuring that Line 5 remains operational will not only keep this needed source of energy in place, but the relocation project will create 700 Wisconsin union construction jobs, many of them from our membership.
We often hear the claim that pipeline jobs are “temporary jobs.” This is a bogus claim we hear from opponents of construction projects in general. Whether it’s a pipeline, housing, road or solar panel project, it’s a claim opponents always use to belittle our workers and the construction industry. The reality is pipeline jobs are no more temporary than the job of a lawyer, accountant or doctor. Pipeline workers work with companies that specialize in building and replacing pipelines and go from project to project, maintaining full-time employment. Just as an accountant still has work after April 15, a doctor has a job after treating one patient’s illness and a lawyer has a job after one client’s case concludes, construction jobs, including pipeline jobs, are full-time family sustaining jobs.
In addition to the 700 Wisconsin union construction jobs the Line 5 replacement project will create, this project will create training opportunities for future welders, equipment operators, laborers and heavy truck drivers. Just as a doctor needs to observe and learn from real-life situations, so does a pipeline worker. In fact, the path from a UA apprentice to journeyman pipeline worker involves more than 1,000 hours of classroom time and 8,000 hours of in-the-field training. It requires passing various written and practical exams, and certifications that prove they are experts in their field. And it doesn’t stop there. Just like a doctor or lawyer, even after a pipeliner joins the professional ranks as a journeyman, they have continuing education their entire career.
Because of the good paying jobs, training opportunities and overall benefit to Wisconsin families the Line 5 relocation project will bring our state, we recently hosted at our training facilities a 34-foot section of pipeline like the one that will be used in the project. The event, which was part of the Safest Way Tour, brought together groups that don’t always get along on other political issues. Business groups, labor groups, agriculture, Democrats and Republicans came together to discuss the outstanding safety record of pipelines and their importance in providing the energy our state’s workers, businesses, farmers and families depend on. The event showed all of us that even in today’s political climate, projects like the Line 5 relocation can bring us together for the betterment of our state.
The Line 5 relocation project will bring with it union construction jobs, training opportunities for tomorrow’s union trades men and women, and economic development for our entire state. The completion of the project will also continue to keep Line 5 supplying the energy our region needs to not only fuel our vehicles but also heat the homes of approximately 280,000 families. On behalf of the construction trades, we urge regulators to approve the project without further delay.
Joel Zielke is the business manager of the steamfitters UA Local 601. Trevor Martin is the business manager of the plumbers and steamfitters UA Local 400. Together their UA locals represent nearly 5,000 Wisconsin workers in southern and northeastern Wisconsin.