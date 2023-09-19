Is Wisconsin about to become the state where democracy goes to die?
Republicans, who control the Legislature only because of the most extreme gerrymandering in the nation, are threatening to use their illegitimate majority in the state Assembly to nullify the landslide victory of Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
Without any defensible justification, Republicans in the state Assembly are talking about impeaching Justice Protasiewicz in a desperate maneuver to prevent the potential overturning of their extreme partisan gerrymander. If they vote to impeach, Protasiewicz would be prevented from voting on any cases before the court.
Their potential vote for impeachment is clearly unconstitutional. To impeach a justice, a high bar must be met. Our state constitution specifies that a duly elected official can only be impeached for “corrupt conduct in office or for crimes or misdemeanors.” Clearly no crimes have been committed, and the Republican phony charges of “corruption” have been already considered by the Judicial Commission and dismissed as being without any merit.
Impeachment cannot be invoked simply because it is politically beneficial to a political party — in this case, to maintain the extreme partisan gerrymandering that allows Republicans to illegitimately keep control of the Legislature. It must meet the specific standards required by the constitution.
The state constitution does allow the Legislature to remove a justice under a lesser standard. That provision of the constitution (Article VII, Section 13) is called “Removal by Address.” Unlike impeachment, which requires only a simple majority in the Assembly, removal by address requires a two-thirds vote of both houses of the Legislature. Republicans cannot constitutionally overturn the landslide vote of the people for Protasiewicz with a simple majority of one house. They cannot use a simple majority of one house to disable the duly elected Supreme Court any more than they could override a veto with a simple majority just because they don't have votes of two-thirds of both houses of the Legislature.
Perhaps now we can understand why Republicans admire Vladimir Putin. In Putin’s Russia, elections for their Legislature (the Duma) are held, but no matter what the people want Putin’s party always wins. In Wisconsin, elections for the Legislature are held, but because of the rigged maps the Republicans always win despite the vote of the public.
Remember, electing Protasiewicz was the only way voters had to get rid of gerrymandering and to be able to decide for themselves which party would control the Legislature. That’s how it is supposed to work in America. But in Wisconsin, instead of American democracy the Republicans want to impose Putin-style autocracy.
The electorate cast their votes for Democrats for the Assembly by a strong margin. However, because of rigged maps, Republicans gained a lopsided majority in the Legislature despite the will of the people. Voters overwhelmingly approved referendums for fair maps, but those votes were only advisory and had no power.
Voters chose a governor who explicitly ran on a platform of an independent redistricting commission. When the governor kept his promise and appointed an independent, nonpartisan commission that created fair maps, the former conservative majority on the Supreme Court blatantly ignored both the voters’ wishes and the state constitution. The only way the voters could get rid of gerrymandering was to put a progressive fair-minded majority on the Supreme Court, and they just did that — and they did it in a landslide.
Wisconsin once was the shining light among the states being known as the “laboratory for democracy.” Republicans have flushed that once proud reputation down the toilet. So much so, a national commentator recently blasted our state as “the laboratory for autocracy.”