Electric vehicles are dominating the news. No longer niche or new, EVs are smart tech for the next generation, safe and reliable vehicles for families, a clean choice for the eco-conscious, and a way to free the United States from our dependence on oil for transportation.
Private companies and the federal government have announced the ambitious goal of having half of new car buyers choose electric by 2030. The actions taken by states and municipalities between now and then will not only determine whether we meet that target but will set the tone for the next several decades of transportation. This is our EV moment.
In February, the U.S. departments of Transportation and Energy released comprehensive standards for all federally funded EV charging infrastructure programs. This includes the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, of which $78 million has been allocated to Wisconsin to build a network of reliable, high-speed charging stations.
The vision is to have chargers every 50 miles along major highways and interstates, most with the potential to recharge in about 30 minutes (roughly the time it takes to stop for a snack and stretch break at a Kwik Trip). This will connect all of Wisconsin’s major highways and allow EV drivers to easily traverse the state and get to all our most famous destinations, including up north for a lakeside getaway.
But to create the widespread EV infrastructure network — needed in this state to make EVs the easy choice — our state Legislature must allow fair EV charging and an environment businesses want to invest in.
Currently, when consumers use a public charging station they pay per minute rather than for the actual amount of electricity put in the car. So if only a slower charger is available, consumers must pay more.
Gas pumps don’t charge by the minute, and neither should charging stations. That isn’t a fair environment for drivers who have chosen to purchase an EV. In this session, the state Legislature must pass a law to change that rule and allow charging stations to charge by the actual amount of energy you get in your battery, not how long it takes.
This charge per kilowatt-hour provision is required in the federal standards to implement NEVI, so the state Legislature must pass this legislation before we can implement our highway charging corridors.
Other states, like Georgia, have recently made similar moves.
Without intentional leadership from the Wisconsin state Legislature, we risk being left behind in a transportation revolution that will benefit us all.