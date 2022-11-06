At the heart of Wisconsin’s political identity is the Wisconsin Idea — a guiding principle endorsed by both parties.
It was born out of the reform movement from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It has improved living and economic conditions for many in the state and across the country. From the research labs of our state’s university system to the halls of the Capitol in Madison, the Wisconsin Idea promotes innovation and leadership that is intended to benefit everyone regardless of political ideology, educational background or other distinction. But today, that idea is being tested by politicians who prioritize power over democracy and commonsense ideas.
In its best form, the Wisconsin Idea empowers all of us to accomplish great things at all levels of government. What we learn, we share with our own citizens and set an example that other states can follow. Examples include workers’ compensation and consumer protection laws at the start of the 20th century, the institution of direct primaries, and even the creation of a Legislative Reference Library that was subsequently adopted by the Library of Congress.
History shows our elected officials — of both parties — were committed to making government work in ways that fostered and protected democracy and brought communities together. Despite the success it has brought to our state over the past 100 years, the commitment at the heart of the Wisconsin Idea is in danger.
When we were in government, at both the state and federal levels, “bipartisanship” was considered a badge of honor and service. Today, more candidates than ever before are eschewing this promise of public service in favor of rhetoric that calls election results into question or even tries to subvert our elections, fostering mistrust in democratic norms and principles. Refusing to accept election results and to work with the political opposition are dangerous precedents that pose an existential risk to our democracy and to the Wisconsin Idea both at home and throughout the nation.
Wisconsin — home to the nation’s most expensive gubernatorial election — is unfortunately a prime example of this. One leading U.S. House candidate has refused to debate his opponent, and both the Senate and gubernatorial elections have been defined by caustic, bitter ads fueled by political polarization at its worst.
In fact, Wisconsin voters have seen more ads for those two races than any other state in the nation. Rather than seeing ads telling them how a particular candidate will govern, voters have been subject to vitriolic attacks that make them feel as if their only choice is between one extreme or the other.
It’s a choice that candidates shouldn’t be forcing onto voters, and one that voters certainly don’t want to make. Through our careers in Congress, we learned that above all voters want to trust that elected officials will act in service to the public rather than their own political ambitions.
This time of year, farmers want to collect their harvest, hunters want to drive north for the start of hunting season, and families want to gather around and watch the Packers or Badgers without constantly arguing about politics — they want to save the screaming for the football games. But in the end, they want to be able to trust the leaders they democratically elect.
The Wisconsin Idea is a proud tradition that we should seek to preserve rather than abandon. It’s what made Wisconsin such an effective “laboratory for democracy” when it was first articulated and put into practice, and it’s what can empower us now to again set a bipartisan example for a polarized country.
That can only occur, however, if candidates accept the outcome of this month’s elections and allow the winners to govern and work to bring both sides together to advance commonsense solutions and build a truly representative democracy that works for everyone, rather than a select few.
Until then, the Wisconsin Idea itself will be on the ballot.