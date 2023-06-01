Irony doesn’t begin to describe the economic situation of a state that prides itself on being called “America’s Dairyland,” but for the past several years has led the country in farm bankruptcies.
Inflation, in part due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, has driven up the prices that farmers paid for fertilizer and fuel. Consumers, as a result, had to spend more at the grocery store.
Put bluntly, the food chain is a mess, with the challenges that Wisconsin’s farmers face part of a global system that seems out of control.
Still, there’s hope, specifically in our state’s representatives who are actively engaged in agricultural policy discussions. More concretely, it is in the Farm Bill — that omnibus piece of legislation that governs most facets of our food system and that is set to expire later this year — where our lawmakers can become champions for concrete, positive economic changes that will benefit farmers and rural communities in Wisconsin and around the country.
For instance, there’s the first-term legislator, Derrick Van Orden, who represents Western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden earned a seat on the powerful House Committee on Agriculture, which is currently in the process of drafting its version of the Farm Bill to match what their Senate counterparts are also composing.
Even though Wisconsin has no representative on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Sen. Tammy Baldwin sits on the Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.
While members on committees, such as Van Orden, are the key players who draft legislation, representatives on subcommittees are still influential as they can hold hearings and comment on draft bills.
Furthermore, we have Rep.Glenn Grothman, R-District 6, who works on the House Agriculture and Rural America Task Force, Beef, and Dairy Farmer Caucuses, and Mark Pocan, D-District 2, who is on the House Organic Caucus. Not as central to the legislative process as committees, caucuses still serve as places for research and investigation.
In terms of actual policies, these legislators need to focus their energies on improving domestic supply chains — not only in dairy, but throughout our country’s food system.
For years, if not decades, some held that we could export our way out of dire economic straits. Slogans such as “plant fence row to fence row,” or “America’s farmers feed the world” drove operators to produce in excess of what our nation’s people and livestock could consume. As of 2021, according to the USDA, over 25% of farm income was generated from exports.
Still, depending on export markets has made our agricultural system vulnerable. Before COVID-19 made us aware of how supply chain disruptions could throw our food system into crisis, back in 2014 China’s abrupt and perplexing decision to cut dairy imports contributed to an unexpected price decline that farmers still are recovering from.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is just the latest reminder of how trusting global supply chains to remedy agriculture’s economic troubles is not only inadequate, but reckless.
For this reason, our legislators need to focus on strengthening domestic supply chains. Some ways to do this are found in policy platforms of organizations such as the National Family Farm Coalition (NFFC).
Among their proposals, there's the discussion of supply management. Instead of taxpayer subsidies used periodically to bail out producers when in need, this alternative periodically brings farmers and processors together to coordinate supply and demand.
Unlike our current chaotic system that is tied up in the supply chains of volatile economies abroad, onshoring decision-making power adds a level of control that would benefit U.S. farmers and consumers.
While Wisconsin’s representatives are members of different parties, they both work for the same farmer and consumer constituencies who have been struggling economically. Our lawmakers can take the lead — for our state and country — by calling for serious policy reform in the Farm Bill.
That, or they can let “America’s Dairyland” become just another slogan for postcards instead of something to really take pride in.