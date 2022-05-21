Republican officials across the Badger State will gather this weekend to commence the 2022 Republican Party of Wisconsin convention.
But based on where their priorities lie, it may as well be the 2020 convention. Right-wing politicians in our state have been perpetually stuck more than 500 days in the past, focusing all of their attention and wasting hundreds of thousands of our hard-earned taxes to fund a sham inquiry into an election won fairly and freely by President Joe Biden nearly two years ago.
It’s no wonder that top leaders in the Wisconsin GOP have been unable to unify around a candidate for governor when a majority of their time and resources are being spent continuing the Big Lie that has so far delivered nothing but insults to the integrity of Wisconsin voters, and a waste of taxpayer dollars that could be used elsewhere to help Wisconsin families deal with real issues.
With right-wing Assembly leader Robin Vos held in contempt of court this year for refusing to comply with Wisconsin’s open records laws regarding the election inquiry, and both gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch and attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow having direct ties to imposter electors from 2020, it’s clear that the Republican Party’s fixation on a long-ago decided election is causing extreme internal disarray and an inability to unify at a time when constituents need it most.
Fake electors were part of a coordinated, right-wing election sabotage scheme. That GOP candidates would surround themselves with some of the extremists who were undermining our freedom to vote raises serious questions about their judgment and fitness to hold a position of public trust.
Our taxpayer money, which could be spent on fixing roads and bridges or expanding high-speed internet, is instead funding conspiracy theories and a shoddy investigation led by a party that can’t unite on a gubernatorial endorsement just two months before a crucial primary.
While the rest of us are working every day to support our families, afford child care costs, education and put food on the table, GOP candidates for governor and attorney general will be spending their time kicking back with fellow conspiracy theorists at this weekend’s convention.
Although it isn’t clear who conservatives plan to endorse for governor, one thing is crystal clear: the Republican agenda in Wisconsin prioritizes extremist politics and personal gain over helping constituents.