One way to avoid false accusations of voter fraud is to do what Wisconsin Democrats did: end an election prematurely.
What was scheduled to be the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 9 was made moot by a festival of group hugs by three of the top Democratic candidates vying to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed the primary collapse “72 hours of shock and awe.”
Shockingly awful it certainly was. Operating a democracy via campaign polling, Democrats saw no need for any actual voting to occur: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had been voted most popular by Tik Tok, Twitter, Bernie Sanders and super PACs, so that settled that. Other Democratic candidates, Tom Nelson, Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski, went down like dominoes in the name of keeping the progressive family together.
By far the most disappointing bowing out was that of state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who in any rational political atmosphere would be the clear favorite to beat Republican Ron Johnson given the national outrage over the latest sexist insult to women: the overturning of abortion rights under Roe vs. Wade by a conservative congregation of Supreme Court justices.
Gender is not everything, of course, and a U.S. senator must deal with many issues. But Godlewski, as woman and mother from western Wisconsin, and as an extremely capable public servant (her record as treasurer is impressive) would have been the strongest overall foe against Johnson the Democrats could have offered in this moment. Barnes may gain support from urban centers and minorities in the state, but the crossover appeal of Godlewski with Republicans and independents, especially women angry over Roe, would likely have been of far greater voting value in a mid-term election.
In an editorial titled “Which Democrat can beat Ron Johnson?” The Capital Times implied that Godlewski was the one, saying she made “the most energetic electability argument” at the televised debate in Milwaukee. Godlewski ended with, “And at the end of the day, you have to be a 72-county candidate to win. I’m ready — and the woman that will defeat Ron Johnson this November." But the woman never got the chance. Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, summed up the end of Godlewski’s candidacy like this:
“We will never know how a Godlewski versus Johnson Senate race would have turned out. For women who wanted to register their rejection of the Republicans’ retrograde position on reproductive rights through their votes in the next election, that’s a loss.”
Yes, it’s a loss for Wisconsin women and it is risking a loss for Democrats in Wisconsin and across the nation in November. The idea that Barnes will be a stronger candidate against Johnson because the state’s progressives are now one big happy family is dubious at best. Barnes will not be hugged by the Republican establishment, and he was not tested with negative attention in the primary race.
Lasry spent $15 million of his own cash and Godlewski spent $4 million of her own cash, but neither bothered to distinguish themselves much from Barnes. Nelson ran out of money and criticized Lasry and Godlewski for being wealthy and trying to buy an election. Meanwhile, Barnes was trying to buy an election, courting the money of wealthy donors on his campaign website (reportedly to some success) which is what one does in unprogressive American politics.
It looked for a moment like Godlewski was not going to bow to political and polling pressure after Lasry dropped out, insisting, correctly in my view, that she was the best candidate to beat Johnson. With Lasry and Nelson out, this was her opportunity to go hard at Barnes and make the case for a feminist revolt against both progressive bro culture and Republican/conservative sexism.
Inexplicably, Godlewski got no endorsement help from either Sen. Tammy Baldwin or Sen. Elizabeth Warren. A number of women in the Wisconsin Legislature did endorse Godlewski, including state Sen. Lena Taylor. After the surprising loss Warren suffered in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, you’d think she would support the one woman in this crucial race.
On Tuesday the very rural, Republican state of Kansas voted by a wide margin to keep intact the state’s constitutional protection for legal abortions. This was a shocking signal to both parties that the issue of abortion and women’s rights will be of paramount importance in November’s elections. As goes Kansas, so could go Wisconsin.
Had Sarah Godlewski stayed on television with ads and kept campaigning in the Senate race, she may have picked up significant support for her pro-woman, pro-choice, pro-family candidacy by the primary vote on Aug. 9. But she (and we) never got the chance to send another woman to the Senate.