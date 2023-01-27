The Wisconsin state Legislature convened earlier this month and is already in full swing. While there are many legislative priorities we need to tackle, we can no longer afford to ignore climate change.
Our state Department of Natural Resources has clearly outlined the far-reaching consequences of our changing climate on our communities, our natural resources and all aspects of our economy. Our weather alone tells an alarming story: In 2021, Wisconsin experienced 231 severe weather events, causing millions of dollars of damages to our homes, our agriculture and our livelihoods.
In years past, I was proud to support policies to cut dangerous pollution and address climate change. The climate crisis remains one of society’s greatest challenges — an existential threat to our well-being — and our state leaders should work together to advance measures that will protect our public health and the environment.
But this much we know to be true: Deadly soot, smog and climate pollution does not respect state borders. We need a strong federal partner to lead our nation’s efforts to once and for all mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.
On Feb. 7, President Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address. It is my hope that he will use the opportunity to outline concrete actions to meet his commitments to tackle climate change and advance environmental justice. To be sure, Biden successfully pushed through critical climate legislation in 2022. Most notably, the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) included significant investments to lower energy costs for families and businesses, created thousands of clean energy jobs, and drove down the pollution at the root of our changing climate. Taken together, these investments are estimated to cut climate pollution in the U.S. by an estimated 40% by 2030. Wisconsinites will benefit greatly as a result of this new law.
But there’s more work to do, and Wisconsin is ready to work with our state and federal partners because our climate can’t wait. In his 2020 campaign, Biden pledged to take actions that would slash climate pollution by 50% by 2030. That’s the percentage scientists believe we need to truly get us on a path to avert the worst impacts of climate change and ensure a healthy future for all.
With a divided Congress — and a new House leadership that is hostile to clean energy and outright denies climate science — we can’t count on federal climate legislation in 2023. The good news, though, is that Biden can take meaningful action without Congress to get to his 50% target. Under existing federal laws like the Clean Air Act, the Biden administration has the authority to take executive actions across federal agencies to set the strongest possible pollution standards.
These include implementing rigorous safeguards on power plants to cut harmful climate pollution, smog, soot and other toxins; tough standards on pollution from vehicles and industrial sources; standards for more efficient appliances; limits on methane and hydrofluorocarbons; more transparency for investors, shareholders and others on climate risks taken by corporations; and more.
To this end, I was pleased to see Wisconsin environmental leaders join with state officials this past fall to call on the Biden administration to implement these “solutions for pollution.” We need Biden to use all of the tools at his disposal, including measurable executive actions, to get climate done.
The state of our union is at risk from climate change. The federal government must take swift, bold action to cut dangerous pollution and keep its climate and environmental justice promises.
The time for solutions is now. The cost of inaction is far too great. Biden should use his State of the Union address to make clear to the American public that he remains committed to fighting for a healthy future.
In Wisconsin, I plan to introduce a green jobs package that would foster a just transition away from fossil fuels while building family-sustaining careers for underemployed people in my hometown of Milwaukee and across the state.
The longer we push off bold climate action, the higher the cost in lives, dollars and irreparable environmental harm.