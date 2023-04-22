Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.
I have decided to stick to love … Hate is too great a burden to bear.
— Martin Luther King
On April 4, 2023, Wisconsin chose love and light over darkness and hate and elected Janet Protasiewicz to change the balance of our Supreme Court, effectively ending a 12-year attack on our democracy that began with Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2010.
On April 4, 2023, Donald Trump was arrested, finally showing Americans that criminal darkness and hate are not above the law, even if you’ve been the president.
On April 4, 1968, 55 years before the events of last week, Martin Luther King, who advised us to always choose love over hate, was assassinated.
While I don’t ascribe to numerology or astrology, I’ve been thinking a lot about the significance of Martin Luther King’s words, his death, and how they relate to what happened this month. Similarly, I’m thinking about how all these events happened right before Easter, a time that coincides with themes of resurrection and new beginnings.
The last three years have been quite a journey, and I believe, like many, that this successful Supreme Court election marks a new beginning for me and the Minocqua Brewing Co.
I began the journey of making #progressivebeer and raising money to support progressive politics in Wisconsin out of the crucible of grief, fear and anger. My wife had died from cancer in December 2018, and a little over a year later, COVID shut down my brewpub and I was forced to lay off my staff because Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell played political football with that second round of Paycheck Protection Program money.
I was angry, heartbroken and scared at the same time. I hadn’t even figured out how to navigate life without my wife before I was faced with bankruptcy.
Somehow I channeled all of that grief, fear and anger into a righteous desire to punish Trump’s political sycophants in Wisconsin and poke the bright red Republican bear “Up North.” That anger burned hot inside of me for about three years — enough to keep fighting the good fight, but also enough to smother two relationships with really wonderful women.
Somehow, after Protasiewicz was elected last Tuesday, much of that anger inside me melted away.
After going to Protasiewicz’ election night party in Milwaukee, I drove back to Minocqua the next day and once again pleaded my case to build a beer garden next to my restored Texaco gas station “tap room,” so our many customers could actually drink our beer on-site. While pleading my case, I saw five Town Board members stare at me with anger and hatred in their eyes as they voted “no” on my beer garden once again.
Oddly enough, I wasn’t angry. I think I may have used up all my anger over the last three years. “Hate is too great a burden to bear,” said MLK.
I went cross-country skiing the next day at Minocqua’s Winter Park, one of the true winter gems of this little town. I saw a dear friend and mentor of mine in the chalet and we decided to ski together. He’s a good Scandinavian-American Christian, which to me means his faith is deep but also somewhat irreverent and always practical.
“Kirk,” he said, “I have never once doubted your intentions, and I admire them, but … let me say this as respectfully as possible … I’m not quite sure I always agreed with your approach.”
At some points, especially when it came to dealing with members of the Minocqua Town Board, I led with anger instead of light. My darkness didn’t drive out the unjust darkness of my local government — it just led to more darkness.
I felt a need to publicly punish the town of Minocqua for following Trump, ignoring COVID, refusing to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, and obstructing me from running my business. And punish I did, for three years. It felt exhilarating throughout, but as most adults know, temper tantrums don't generally lead to successful outcomes.
Last week, as I listened to Trump enumerate all the ways he’s been a victim over the last few years, and as I listened to failed conservative Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly’s bitter non-concession speech focused on his own victimhood, I realized that this continued fight with my local government was turning me into these guys — a whiny victim.
This spring, I’m going to rededicate the Minocqua Brewing Co. to leading with light and love instead of darkness and anger, and I’m going to be happy with the fact that there's a beautifully restored little gas station in Minocqua that serves as a tiny mecca for empathy, science, love, inclusion and diversity.
I’m going to attempt to reach members of the Town and County Board who I’ve publicly ridiculed and apologize to them — not because I was wrong to want equal treatment and due process — but because I came at them with anger and darkness as opposed to light and love.
The OBNOM wars (Old Boys Network of Minocqua) are officially over. I’m waving the white flag. Life is too short, this town is too small, and summers "Up North" are meant for celebration, not protest.
As for my political activism, The Minocqua Brewing Co. Super PAC has raised over $1 million to help get Evers and Protasiewicz elected, but there are a few things left to do — or “undo.”
With our new Supreme Court, I believe Attorney General Josh Kaul will successfully “undo” the draconian 1847 abortion ban in Wisconsin, and that the progressive law firm “Law Forward” will bring a lawsuit that will end gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
The one issue that I’d like to help solve is our broken public school funding system. I’m hoping to determine over the next several weeks if it’s possible to successfully sue the Republican-led Legislature for siphoning money away from our public schools through private school vouchers and for creating an unequal public education system by refusing to update our state school financing formulas.
In tandem with that issue, I’d also like to see if it might be possible to legally overturn Act 10 — Scott Walker’s bait and switch legislation that broke the back of the teacher’s union and drove so many wonderful teachers out of our state. If organizations reading this are taking the lead on any of this, I’d like to offer the support and fundraising muscle of the Minocqua Brewing Co. Super PAC.
So that’s the news from Lake Minocqua (no, not Lake Wobegon). Here’s hoping we all remember to lead with light, love and forgiveness — one beer at a time.