A Jan. 26 Cap Times article ("UW-Madison launches new center to confront its history of exclusion") spotlighted the UW-Madison’s announcement that a planned new Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History intends to expand on sifting, winnowing and reckoning by confronting the university’s “long culture of exclusion, racism and religious bigotry.”
Tellingly, however — in the celebratory hoopla of the UW’s statements to the press — there wasn’t a single clue that the university was leaving out a critical and damning plot point in the center’s origin story. Indeed, no one has even hinted so far at the one fact that the folks behind the center appear pointedly committed to avoiding: That this new addition to the campus — one ostensibly devoted to fighting racism and other bigotries by addressing hard and forgotten truths of the campus’ past — was created almost entirely by those who were willing accomplices in banishing from campus acting legend Fredric March and longtime Memorial Union director Porter Butts, two of racism’s most ardent enemies.
This is all put into stark relief by award-winning New York-based progressive journalist Jonathan Alter in a letter just published in the February-March 2023 issue of The Progressive magazine.
“The Fredric March case is not just about Fredric March and the injustice done to him and his legacy by the removal of his name from the University of Wisconsin," Alter writes. "It’s about truth and whether it has any currency anymore at a major American university. Then-Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s decision to choose PR and fear the reaction of uninformed people over truth and respect for an important and impeccably progressive alumnus reflects poorly on her and on the university. Is she a big enough person to admit a mistake? Apparently not.”
The Cap Times article quoted current UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who said the center will honor the former chancellor because “Blank recognized that our campus, to move forward, needed to learn from and reckon with difficult aspects of its history.”
Surely one of those “difficult aspects” must include how the university utterly botched its relationship with historical accuracy when it comes to March and Butts, alumni both. Later in the story, UW public history director Kacie Lucchini Butcher said, “we’re eager to hear from the campus community about how the new center can best serve the university.”
All right, then. So, as an alum, here’s a question.
Because the new center purports to be all about sifting, winnowing and reckoning, does that also mean it will address the full five years of aftermath since the 2018 removal of March's and Butts' names from Memorial Union spaces? Based entirely on social-media rumor and rushed, research-free conclusions, many wrongly assumed the two men embraced the terrorist Ku Klux Klan and its white-supremacist philosophies. In truth, they merely accepted a surprise induction into a similarly named academic honorary that, progressive historians tell us, echoed none of the beliefs of the actual Klan. Will the center also take the time to outline the massive amount of criticism coming almost exclusively from acclaimed progressives and civil rights icons across the nation condemning the university’s actions?
Will there be any place to go on campus to learn the inspiring specific details of either man’s storied and copious civil rights accomplishments, including Fredric March’s three decades as an ally of the NAACP? Or the fact that March’s record of racial justice activism, stretching back to the age of 13, dwarfs that of all those responsible for stripping and then keeping his name off Memorial Union’s Play Circle?
Many of us applaud the formation of this new and vital center on campus. Indeed, exploring the many instances of overt and casual racism, antisemitism and other bigotries throughout UW’s history is emphatically necessary, and a crucial gateway to the university having any hopes of embodying equality and e pluribus unum. But if the center is to have a full measure of credibility, it must also scrutinize how the UW has managed to garner a reputation as one of the nation’s bastions of liberalism and progressive thought while simultaneously tolerating the very behaviors and actions the center plans to highlight — and which indeed demand censure as we cast our eyes backward.
For example, amid all of the bigotry abounding on campus in the first half of the 20th century, the UW was also under the thrall of Belle and Fighting Bob La Follette, civil rights stalwarts admired by Frederick Douglass and W. E. B. Du Bois. Likewise, the single-most popular professor on the Madison campus from 1910 to 1948 was the Philosophy Department’s world-renowned racial-justice activist Max Otto. And undergrad Dan Hoan, eventual seven-term Socialist mayor of Milwaukee and a tenacious Klan enemy, established on campus in the early 1900s a vocal UW Socialist group.
Not only would sharing these types of facts result in a fuller, more accurate telling of the tale, but it would provide the center with an even more interesting, more powerful story if it chose to point out the blatantly paradoxical conditions and attitudes existing on the same campus at the same time.
A sifting-winnowing-and-reckoning center electing to take that particular path may at last be worthy of its intended mission.