Over the last few days, the air quality in parts of our state has been among the worst in the world. Amid the sight and smell of smoke blanketing our cities, the itching and burning in our eyes and throats and the cancellation of outdoor activities, we’re confronted with the unfortunate reality that this is only going to become more and more common, thanks to the climate crisis.
Fossil fuel emissions have led to higher temperatures, which leads to more land burning in wildfires. Long considered a “West Coast problem” — a third of people in Western states face a significant chance of wildfire exposure — smoke from the Canadian wildfires is bringing unprecedented smoke exposure to people in the Midwest and the East Coast.
If we want to reverse this trend and protect our air, we need to take action and transition to a green economy. The choice between our fossil fuel past and our clean energy future is ours, and the moment to choose is now.
In fact, a clean energy future is a future most Wisconsites want. Climate Power’s recently released Wisconsin-specific poll found 70% of Wisconsinites are concerned about air pollution and 43% of Wisconsinites believe reducing pollution is one of the most important reasons to increase our use of clean energy sources. There’s no shortage of reasons to choose clean energy. Wisconsinites also prioritize making the U.S. energy independent (41%), cutting energy costs (39%), and reducing pollution to protect people’s health (35%) as reasons to increase clean energy use.
The clean energy transition offers us the opportunity to protect jobs while also protecting people’s health and the environment. In 2022, Wisconsin had 71,000 clean energy jobs, The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year could bring more than 24,000 jobs to Wisconsin over the next decade, as well as $4 billion in investment between now and 2030.
Embracing the clean energy transition will also help our state protect the jobs of the nearly half-million Wisconsin residents who work in manufacturing. These investments will ensure that clean energy manufacturing jobs stay in the state while also helping us achieve cleaner air, which is projected to lead to 100,000 fewer asthma attacks in the country by 2030.
Agriculture and outdoor recreation are also major sources of jobs in the state. Climate change puts both of these industries at risk. But investing in climate-smart agriculture and cleaner air will help protect these jobs.
Investing in clean energy isn’t just good for our health, jobs and the environment: it also saves us money. The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates that will cover anywhere from half the cost to the full cost of new energy-efficient appliances for low- and moderate-income households in Wisconsin. It offers tax credits that make installation of solar panels and community solar products cheaper. And grants for state and local governments in the Inflation Reduction Act could save new homeowners an average of $651 annually on electricity costs.
The Inflation Reduction Act also helps customers avoid volatile gas prices at the pump by providing discounts of $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used. Both gas prices and electricity costs are currently top of mind for Wisconsinites, with 60% saying they’re “very concerned” about the price of gas, and 55% saying they’re very concerned about the price of electricity.
The choice is clear: We can embrace the clean energy transition and the safer, healthier future it offers, a future where good-paying clean energy jobs are abundant, and solar panels and electric vehicles are accessible and affordable.
Or we can maintain our archaic fossil fueled power systems and expect many more dangerous, smoky days. Manufacturing jobs will continue to disappear from our state, and we’ll pay high prices for gas and electricity while Big Oil pockets billions in profits.
When you think about it, it’s an easy choice to make.