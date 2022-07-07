As November nears, so does the battle for our nation's very soul.
Right now we have a man who has spread conspiracy after conspiracy about the pandemic, the supposed "great replacement," and who has fought to increase the money in his own pockets. Ron Johnson has spent time in Moscow rather than worrying about his citizens and how they suffer from the misinformation.
Just in the past few weeks, Wisconsin has learned that Johnson was involved in spreading a malicious conspiracy about the 2020 election and helped undermine our democracy by pushing for fake electors. In the last 12 years, Wisconsin has suffered enough, and that is why I support Tom Nelson to be the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate primary.
Now, I do have to be clear that for the past few months I have interned for Nelson’s campaign. I'm not writing this because I am being forced to by my boss, but because I truly believe in the message that Nelson has championed in the past few months. In a crowded Democratic field, Nelson stood out to me because of his consistency in pushing for progressive policies. Unlike some of the other candidates in the primary, and certainly Johnson, regardless of the political pressure he faces, Nelson has stood by his strongest conviction. In 2007, he staged a sit-in on the Assembly floor when both parties failed to pass a proper budget. This is the sort of commitment that we need in the U.S. Senate for the next six years.
Nelson also pushes for progressive policies I believe that we need to keep moving forward as a nation. First and foremost, he supports strong labor unions. For far too long workers have been exploited by corporations and not been able to have their fair share of profits, and even just fair wages. As a student at UW-Madison, I have heard and seen many examples of managerial abuses and mistreatment of workers. This is something we all must fight against to ensure a more equitable society, and Nelson has proven time and time again to be the best candidate for labor rights. He is endorsed by numerous labor unions, including the United Steelworkers and the United Electrical workers union,
Another important issue for Nelson is student debt forgiveness. Access to high-quality and accessible education is a human right, but for too many people it is an unaffordable and inaccessible dream to even go to college. Private lenders and even the federal government expect young 17- and 18-year-olds to pay back thousands and even hundreds of thousands just so students can gain a basic education needed to build a career.
On top of the exorbitant amounts that college students are saddled with just to pay for basic education, lenders charge high percentages of interest, making it impossible for the principal amount to be paid back. Nelson has pledged his support of federal forgiveness for student loans of a minimum of $50,000, while also supporting increased funding for vocational training. Wisconsin needs not only a well-educated populous, but one that has been given numerous choices and is not forced into thousands in debt.
The third and final reason I support Nelson, and the most important, is how grassroots this campaign is. There is no billionaire bankrolling the campaign, super PACs interfering, and Nelson is funded by a grassroots campaign. Unlike Johnson and some of the Democratic candidates, Nelson can’t self-fund in this election and relies on supporters and voters to donate. There is no corporate agenda behind Nelson, no dark money; everything is transparent and from the people.
I believe that Citizens United and the recent Supreme Court Decision in FEC v. Ted Cruz are horrible for the state of our democracy, allowing corporate interests to creep into and dominate politics that should be for the people. Nelson has rejected PAC funding and continues to raise money through the grassroots.
Not only is Nelson consistent in his beliefs, but he supports key progressive policies we must fight for in the future if we want our country to succeed. With his experience as a state assemblyman, county executive elected in a majority Republican county, and his progressive policy, Nelson is the best out of the Democratic candidates, and the only one capable of sending Ron Johnson home.
This is why I support Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate.