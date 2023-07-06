I think it came as a surprise to everyone, myself included, when the Madison Common Council voted 13-6 to reject a student housing proposal at Johnson and Bassett streets.
Though I can’t speak for other alders, I want to talk about the reasons for my vote in a transparent and honest way.
I voted against the project because of what I heard from students. The Campus Area Neighborhood Association conducted a survey, ranging from reaching people online, contacting residents directly at their doors and more. Hundreds of students spoke to us, and almost 100 filled out a survey.
The concerns I saw were that it will be “too expensive,” it isn’t “affordable,” etc. However, there were also residents of the existing housing in the location that stated that demolishing their houses could very well result in them becoming homeless.
I voted “no” because I do not want to see less privileged students go homeless just to provide wealthier students more choice for housing.
Since that vote, I have heard a decent bit of opposition from people telling me that I made the wrong choice, some going far enough to call the alders voting against the proposal “disgusting, traitorous pigs.” Yet I continue to hear back from numerous more students that it finally feels like the city is listening to their voices and giving them what they’ve asked for.
I’ve tried my best to be transparent about this situation, engaging with people on Twitter and other social media and answering their questions and concerns. Yes, I agree that Madison needs more housing. However, I also think we need to consider the type of housing necessary for each community.
Students continue to ask for middle-income housing, stating that there’s too much of the extremes. Sure you can say only 100 responded to a survey, but I’ve directly spoken to thousands of students during the campaign at their doors who have told me their terrible housing stories.
As a student living near campus, I have similar stories myself. I have no window in my bedroom, the elevator is selective about which days it will work, and our AC unit just broke again only two months after being replaced. Even with my parents’ help, I would not be able to afford much better.
Because of my vote, do I think that this developer will pull out other proposals permanently? I think maybe not. There’s no guarantee of course, but here’s the history.
After successfully building the Hub and the James, CORE Spaces proposed the “Hub II” project in 2019 at 126 Langdon St., which failed to pass. They tried again in 2021 with minor alterations and got shot down again by the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, Plan Commission, and thousands of community members who rallied and organized against the project.
What happened after that? Did the developer pull out of Madison? No. Instead, they came back to build oLiv Madison on State Street next to Ragstock. They proposed the current Johnson and Bassett development, and then the Johnson and Broom project.
They built (then sold) the Hub and The James, got two proposals rejected for the Hub II in 2020 and 2021 respectively but decided to come back. Why? Because downtown Madison housing for students and young professionals is a goldmine for developers.
As put best by Paul Fanlund, Madison is becoming a “a red-hot place for twentysomethings from all over the country,” and that will only continue to provide developers the opportunity to build more housing.
Young professional graduates will continue to compete with current students for housing in the downtown area, but this more recent trend is not reflected in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Providing the type of housing being asked for by young professionals and students will require reviewing and adjusting the plan, and involving these key communities in lengthy discussions.
The city is growing with a new generation, and our response should come sooner than later in order to prepare for what's to come.
I encourage you to reach out to me at district8@cityofmadison.com, just please be respectful and don’t call me a pig.