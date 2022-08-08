I spent 21 months and two days making the case why I was the best candidate to beat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. It didn’t work out. So, I endorsed the leading candidate and the one I felt best positioned to end Johnson's political career.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
In Barron County last year on my 72-county listening session tour, former state Rep. Stephen Smith asked me the most important question a Democrat could ask of their primary candidates: “Will you support whoever is the nominee?”
“I will work twice as hard for the nominee,” I said.
I am a man of my word.
Mandela is a good man, a solid progressive, and he’ll make an excellent U.S. senator.
Few others have a better grasp of the most pressing issues of the day and how to effectively address and solve them: the existential crisis of climate change, the richest country in the world unable to ensure its citizens with quality health care, the abandonment of the American worker with bad trade deals, tax cuts for the rich, a frayed and tattered safety net, the callous disregard of women by taking away her fundamental right to control her own body, and the scourge of gun violence in our schools, shopping centers and places of worship.
This is Wisconsin’s Senate seat, but it is also America’s Senate seat, because control of the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress hinges on the outcome of this race. Everything is on the line.
Barnes is a battle-tested candidate. He picked off an incumbent legislator in his first run for office at age 25. Barnes made, in my estimation, one of the biggest comebacks in recent state political history when he captured the nomination for lieutenant governor after coming up short in a race for the state Senate two years earlier. And along with Gov. Tony Evers he did the most valuable public service one could do in the 2010’s: defeat Scott Walker.
Now he is ready to finish what he started.
Barnes is 1-0 in defeating democracy’s biggest foes. Only Evers and Barnes can say that. Let’s all get behind Barnes and help him keep the streak going.
I expect great things from him, and I know you do too.