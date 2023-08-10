In a recent Cap Times Idea Fest planning meeting, publisher Paul Fanlund asked who would like to write about this year’s lineup, and I jumped out of my seat to volunteer.
I don’t know if it was because we had just received news that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders would be speaking in Shannon Hall or because of the many other things we were planning for this year. Maybe it was that I wanted the chance to tell all of you about it, because in my eyes, it is an easy sell. Every year I look around at the hopeful eyes in the session rooms, hear the laughter and discussions that are prompted by the speakers on stage and think, “Man, I wish more people were in this room to listen to this.”
I grew up near Madison and feel lucky to call this city my home. We have so many unique opportunities here, and Cap Times Idea Fest is one of them. I am the CEO and founder of a company that organizes major events across the country, and I’ve had the privilege to work with the Idea Fest team since 2018.
Every year we strive to make it better than before, and this year I believe we have nailed it. I already mentioned one huge reason — it is really exciting to have Sen. Sanders on stage at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, and I know I’m not the only one who thinks so. For just $20 ($10 for Cap Times members), you get access to this session along with everything else we have in the works for the week except for our Thursday fundraiser.
That will be a special evening. Now in its second year, this year’s fundraiser will feature former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and her husband, former Wall Street Journal journalist Albert Hunt. It will be held in Tripp Commons with a dessert station and hosted bar leading up to the start of the discussion, hosted by Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner and a Madison native.
We all know how important it is to give to worthy causes, and the Cap Times is one of them. Dollars raised at this event help to support local journalism and the philanthropy that is provided through the Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation. The $200 VIP ticket for this event ($180 for Cap Times members) will get you into all Idea Fest sessions during the week of Sept. 17.
If those two sessions weren’t enough to sell you on a ticket, maybe having former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger — who served on the House’s Jan. 6 committee and is now a senior political commentator for CCN — closing out the festival on Saturday evening will. He will be joined on stage by Maraniss and Washington Post colleague Patrick Marley.
This year has such a strong lineup it was very difficult to pick which one to lead with next. We have everyone from those named above to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, White House power couple Anita Dunn and Robert Bauer, plus Jonathan Eig, the author of a highly anticipated new biography of Martin Luther King Jr.
Additionally, we will keep with the tradition of featuring many leaders and thinkers at UW-Madison, which has been the longtime host for the event. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 19, the discussion will be about free speech on campus featuring Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Law School Dean Dan Tokaji and former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.
You can visit our website, captimesideafest.com, to get the up-to-date festival lineup and more information regarding the speakers. By no means did I cover them all here.
And there’s more! New this year we will have a designated area in the Sunset Lounge right outside of Shannon Hall at Memorial Union for all attendees to skip the long lines outside and have a personal bartender and designated seating area overlooking Lake Mendota. We will also be offering a specially brewed beer from Young Blood Beer Company there throughout Friday evening and all day Saturday.
As in years past, we will be hosting a Cooking with the Cap Times session, this time featuring Awa Sibi of Les Délices de Awa, and an edition of Cap Times Live featuring Lord Yancyy, Leotha Stanley and friends playing R&B and jazz.
We will also have a session aimed at students Monday evening on journalism in the age of artificial intelligence. And on the first day of the festival there will be a session at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè featuring iconic former Madison police chief David Couper, interviewed by former Cap Times columnist Rob Zaleski, who published a book about Couper last year.
Not able to come in person? Not a problem! As in the past few years, we are hosting virtual sessions that will be free for everyone to see just by registering at captimesideafest.com or by buying a ticket. Topics for those sessions include rural hunger, health care worker burnout, using the MyChart website and what you can do to combat climate change.
As you can see, there are so many reasons why I wanted to write about this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest and try to convey my excitement about it to you. Please join us this year and experience it for the first time — or maybe the seventh — and see for yourself how lucky we are in Madison to have such an amazing event in our backyard.
Looking forward to seeing you all there!