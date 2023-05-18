Recently my husband and I attended the Senior Honors Convocation at our son’s high school to celebrate our son and many of his friends. The school officials speaking at the event observed that being in school for the past four years had involved many changes and challenges, then talked about building renovations, and the fact that this year we have to have this event in the gym because the auditorium is being renovated.
My husband and I stared at each other. What was happening? Had we fallen into another timeline where COVID didn’t happen?
That silence around COVID feels so loud that it has to be intentional. It made us wonder if somebody has put out the word that school leaders shouldn’t mention the pandemic and remind kids of an unpleasant experience. I’m not an expert in psychology or trauma, but I am a pastor, and my work is often adjacent to those fields. I feel pretty confident in saying that handling a terrible event by avoiding ever mentioning it again is not a healthy or recommended approach.
I went to bed that night laughing all this off as weird. I woke up the next morning still thinking about it, and angry. The refusal to name COVID as a huge part of these kids’ high school years feels like gaslighting. It minimizes their experience, their suffering and their resilience, and it silences those who are still struggling.
This cohort of seniors lost the last third of their freshman year and spent their sophomore year learning at home. They’ve spent almost their entire high school years under the shadow of COVID with its many medical, social and political implications. They have been through something as hard and weird as any generation of kids within recent memory, and the impact of these experiences will be with them for the rest of their lives. And they managed to rebuild their social and academic lives and reach the finish line with some impressive accomplishments nonetheless. Acting as if the worst adversity they’ve faced is having some classrooms move around is insulting.
These kids have not forgotten about how the pandemic affected them, and the adults around them should not pretend they have.
I really hope that at my son’s graduation, and all the graduation ceremonies of the weeks ahead, we — and our kids — will hear their losses, struggles and resilience named loud and clear.