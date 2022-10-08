The Wisconsin-Illinois game 55 years ago resulted in the No. 1 news sporting report and photograph in the nation.
The photograph, seen above, is one of the most unusual college football photos ever taken. It depicted a concerned mother of the Illinois quarterback, Fred Custardo. He had been "knocked out," not injured as the picture indicates.
Also 55 years ago, radio news commentator Paul Harvey concluded every one of his broadcasts with a unique perspective called "The Rest of the Story,'' which disclosed unknown information about some controversial or fascinating news event.
Approximately 57 years ago, I was a 17-year-old walk-on freshman at the University of Wisconsin, and I had been told multiple times by the coaching staff that I could not make the team — not even the freshman team. Not only did I make the team, I was the starting left defensive end for Wisconsin. Two years later, I was one of the top three tacklers and I led the team on sacks.
Approximately two weeks ago, while attending my grandson's varsity football game, both my daughter's friends knew that I had played for Wisconsin and ultimately for the San Diego Chargers. One of the friends asked what the most famous hit or tackle in my career was. I told him that my most famous tackle was on Freddy Custardo. Several people looked up the quarterback's name and year. To my surprise, the history and uniqueness of it was still on the internet. I decided it would be appropriate 55 years later to tell "The Rest of the Story."
Sometime in the second half, I was playing left defensive end, weighing 228 pounds or so. Illinois's offensive tackle was about 6'4" and 270 pounds. When the ball was snapped, he tried to hook me and keep me from pursuing, but I was able to keep to the outside. I looked up and saw the quarterback, Custardo, rolling out to the right to find a receiver. I pursued him to the left sideline and up the field at a very high speed.
All of a sudden, Custardo decided to turn the play right and towards me. Custardo was running as fast as he could. In a fraction of second, before we hit, I gathered myself, and in my hitting position lunged at him with my right shoulder and my helmet. When our pads and bodies hit, it sounded like an explosion. The next thing I remember, I was on the ground next to Freddy. He was unconscious, and I was shaken. I ran off the field to sit on the bench and my father sat right next to me.
The next day, after I returned to Madison, I saw a photograph of Freddy in the Wisconsin State Journal and other media news outlets. It has been viewed by millions of football sports fans.
I was recently in Madison for the Washington State game, and I was impressed how much Madison had grown up. But there was still this mystery about who the Badger player was that took down Freddy Custardo. I believe it is appropriate now 55 years later that the “Rest of the Story” should disclosed: I was the player that knocked out Freddy, which resulted in the famous photograph.
I have been practicing law for over 50 years, and I have six children (including a 15- and a 16-year-old daughters) and six grandchildren. Madison and the Badger football program have been a huge part of my dream. I am honored to say that I was a player for the Badgers, and that I was the only one of the 80-man roster to play pro in the NFL.