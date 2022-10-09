Now running for a third term as U.S senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson supported Donald Trump’s calls to reject ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties after the 2020 presidential election.
This of course would destroy the basic tenet of a democratic society — rejecting votes in the state’s two most populous counties — but Johnson used a Senate hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election and said he would not rule out seeking to overturn the results of the Electoral College.
Trump's suit was dismissed by Wisconsin’ Supreme Court, but such proclamations reek of authoritarian rule where only one side gets to win no matter the outcome. Either that, or Johnson is one of the most craven forms of subservience ever assembled into a human package.
Johnson would block the votes of our state’s two largest counties to advance the fortunes of the disgraced Donald Trump, a corrupt lying misogynist who’d sell out our nation to turn a buck for himself. Classified documents anyone?
Johnson’s subservience and lack of democratic principles are two fatal flaws that mark any candidate ripe for exploitation. First, big money needs a lackey who is willing to do its bidding. And second, it needs a true believer who cares less about his own character that he does about the benefits bestowed upon the interests that he serves.
Johnson wants to eliminate mandatory funding status for Social Security and make its support contingent upon an annual vote, forcing perpetual congressional approval to sustain this pillar of our nation’s economy. One vote, any year, could cause millions of those 62 years of age and older to fall into poverty if Johnson got his way. We cannot eliminate Social Security.
In a murky transaction, Johnson used the U.S. Senate to insert a tax break for himself and a big-time Republican donor. Johnson and Dick Uihlein took for themselves millions of U.S. tax dollars that otherwise would have funded programs that support folks like you and me.
Johnson’s penchant for persistently lying — about election results, mouthwash as a treatment for COVID, or about the sun causing climate catastrophes instead of humans — reflect a lunacy rarely matched by anyone in politics other than Trump himself, the character whom Johnson emulates and worships.
The senator’s subservience is disconcerting. The 2020 presidential election was rock solid as multiple recounts, audits and court proceedings have shown. All of Johnson’s huffing and puffing signified nothing.
And here Johnson is not alone. Michael Gableman, appointed special counsel to investigate the 2020 election — a former Supreme Court justice who wrote the Act 10 decision decimating the economic rights of working men and women — also believes we should overthrow our democracy. He, too, is a true believer in election lies.
In a scathing opinion, Dane County Judge Frank Remington blasted Gableman's investigation of the 2020 presidential election, calling his office's legal claims "unsupported, illogical and ... outright false." But this is the very same thinking that Johnson promoted.
Wisconsin Republicans went all in and created a false set of electors to send to Washington. It was a feint to trick the public about who really won. Trump would lead the charge — storming our Capitol like some B-roll Napoleonic movie, followed by his hordes of brown shirts to install illegal fake electors.
Those involved in the false elector scheme should be fully investigated and condemned. The resounding silence from Wisconsin’s top Democrats about in-state efforts to facilitate the coup is eerie, self-defeating and inexcusable.
Johnson is a lackey for big-money interests and Donald Trump, not a champion for you. He lines his own pockets. He lies all the time. He’d sell out programs fundamental to the success of our nation to earn lap-dog praise from any wretched billionaire seeking to take over our national system of Social Security.
He calls for state legislators to take control of Wisconsin’s election process, handing to the Republican majority what should be a nonpartisan responsibility to count our votes.
Johnson has shown no backbone or courage to condemn authoritarian extremists who seek to control women’s lives, our right to vote and our economic rights as human beings.
Johnson delivered Wisconsin’s list of fake electors to Mike Pence on Jan. 6. He was the delivery boy — an active agent in the effort to overthrow our government.
Ron Johnson is hereby disqualified for public office on the basis of insurrection.