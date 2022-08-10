The overturning of Roe is a devastating blow to the bodily autonomy of everyone who can become pregnant. It’s estimated that nearly 25% percent of women will have an abortion.
Those with lower incomes are, as always, disproportionately impacted, as costs for out-of-state travels, taking multiple days off of work and securing child care create insurmountable barriers.
Everyone in a position of power must do everything they can to support abortion access and one’s ability to make their own health care choices. It is unfortunate that some politicians have bided their time and refused to take timely stances on this issue.
Many of our local elected officials are proactively finding opportunities to support reproductive care. In May, the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in support of abortion care that called for the repeal the arcane 1849 criminal ban. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a resolution, unanimously passed by the Common Council, in opposition of the overturning of Roe and supporting the Madison Police Department in not making arrests for alleged violations of the 1849 law.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has long stated he would not prosecute abortion care and discouraged district attorneys and law enforcement from doing so as well. Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers have also filed a lawsuit challenging this 173-year-old law.
The steps already taken by the county and the city are critically important, but there is so much more work to do to defend reproductive health care locally. The Dane County Board is considering a resolution to add staff and expand hours and services at Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic, providing more comprehensive reproductive health services, including increasing access to contraception.
This is a logical and necessary step for increasing access to these basic forms of health care.
While local elected officials cannot change state or federal law, many can and are finding ways to do what they can to support reproductive health care.
We must demand that every politician who asks for our vote be unwaveringly in support of reproductive health care access, and we must hold accountable those elected officials who refuse to take a firm and consistent stand in support of every person who provides abortion care or needs access to it.