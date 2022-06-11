Movie Script Proposal: “Someone Else’s Children” (drama, rated R).
Logline: Artie Strauf, a web creator, is frustrated by government inaction following the death of his young daughter in a mass school shooting, and he decides to take measures into his own hands.
Synopsis:
Act I: Strauf gives emotional testimony at a U.S. Senate hearing, with flashbacks to the tragic day his daughter was killed. At home, while Strauf's and his wife Susan’s grief is palpable, their mutual love and support is uplifting.
Act II: After the Straufs learn that an assault rifle ban is voted down by the same Senate committee members who offered him their thoughts and prayers, Strauf must be physically restrained outside the office of Senate committee Chairman Lance Ford. Strauf is later interviewed by a veteran Washington Tribune reporter who, at the end of the session, advises him about the intimidating power of the NRA and the absolute futility of anyone’s efforts to oppose it.
Act III: Strauf employs his acumen and experience with the internet to find the school where two of Ford’s grandchildren are enrolled and puts into motion an elaborate plan not to hurt anyone, but to wake up the senator to reality and change his mind.
What, indeed, would move Republican U.S. senators who have been stoically, evasively and automatically voting against nearly every sensible gun-control measure proposed in the last decade?
The fictional movie plot is only a device, like all movie fantasies, for conjuring a scenario that’s unthinkable and unforgivable, and which no human being would wish for another.
But it is created to understand a sad truth about the lawmakers who prioritize the convenience of hunters and other gun owners ahead of the lives of our children.
How they are able to turn their heads away from 9-year-old corpses riddled with bullets and away from the pleading faces of their grieving parents can only be because they are incapable of the empathy to act — and bereft of the imagination required to understand someone else’s pain and sorrow.
The cold-eyed perception of those senators is that doing nothing pleases the National Rifle Association lobby in whose money and influence they are awash. Keeping mum for several weeks after the latest massacre and tweeting thoughts and prayers and the same old Republican red herrings — at least until the tiny coffins are in the ground — is a small price to pay for retaining power.
Nothing makes them switch their votes. Not 554 innocent schoolchildren and staff shot to pieces since Columbine, including 19 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. Not 212 mass shootings that have already occurred in the U.S. this year.
All of which suggests that the only circumstances that might conceivably change the minds of what are essentially sociopathically apathetic lawmakers would be if it happened to them, if they were the fathers or grandfathers wracked with pain after learning their own children or grandchildren were attacked at school by another monster with an assault rifle.
It is analogous to what happened with President Ronald Reagan, who had been an NRA member and a favorite of the organization but whose views evolved significantly after he was shot by John Hinckley in 1981. He subsequently supported gun-control legislation, including the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which mandated federal background checks with five-day waiting periods.
The movie script is fiction. It will not happen in a hundred years — and thank goodness for that. But that also means nothing will be done in the next hundred years to stop the cold-blooded carnage.
Unless one of those senators has a burst of conscience. And another nine follow.