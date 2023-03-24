What's the war referred to in the title of this article?
Winning the war on global warming would require achieving the major goals adopted by 196 countries and regional entities in the Paris Agreement of 2015.
The goals include holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 at the latest and decline 43% by 2030.
On our present course, we are set to blow by the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal sometime in the early to mid-2030s. As António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, said to a group of world leaders in September 2022, the 1.5 degree Celsius goal is "on life support.”
The problem is getting worse, not better. Guterres told the leaders that although emissions must be cut almost in half before 2030 to achieve Paris Agreement goals, they are on track to rise by 14%. He added, “We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe."
So, yes. We are losing the climate change war.
Here are steps we can take to move toward a realistic climate change strategy.
For starters, we should continue to attempt to meet the Paris Agreement goals, but at the same time be aware that a number of countries and companies are not on track to achieve these goals.
Then we need to revise the world's incentives and sanctions related to greenhouse gas emissions.
We have learned that nationally determined contributions (NDCs), employed as the primary means to reduce a country’s emissions under the Paris Agreement, have not been effective deterrents because they are based on voluntary targets set by each country, and because there are no consequences for failing to meet these goals.
Similar problems are true for corporations. Some countries and regions already apply taxes on carbon emissions, or use carbon trading schemes to limit emissions. These constraints on corporate behavior have not proved to be enough to stem the increase in their emissions.
Thus, many, and probably most, countries and corporations will not achieve the Paris Agreement goals for 2030, 2040 or 2050. Under the current voluntary NDC program and the lack of accountability for corporations, there will be minimal consequences for countries and corporations that fall short of these goals. Listed below are several recommendations for revising sanctions and incentives — preferably, to be put in place well before 2030.
An international coalition of countries that is on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals — European Union members and a scattering of other countries around the world — could develop a set of tariffs and import taxes based on the carbon emissions of the countries and corporations with which they trade. Like a value-added tax, these sanctions could be adjusted to different levels of emissions by country, corporation and product.
For many developing countries, the major problem is lack of money to change their energy economies. In these cases, we need major increases in financial incentives for clean energy and energy efficiency projects, and for mitigating the harmful effects of global warming, such as droughts and floods. The New York Times editorial board recently urged the World Bank to increase its climate-related investments in developing countries.
To be successful, all of the above activities need to have clear, measurable objectives and consequences for not meeting them.
It’s way past time to get serious about global warming, but it’s not too late. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently published an article about slowing and reversing global warming.
If all human emissions of heat-trapping gases were to stop today, Earth’s temperature would continue to rise for a few decades as ocean currents bring excess heat stored in the deep ocean back to the surface. With no further human influence, natural processes would begin to slowly remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and global temperatures would gradually begin to decline.