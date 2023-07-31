The U.S. sits under an unprecedented heat dome while smoke from the Canadian wildfires blankets our skies with a surreal yellow haze and threatens the health of millions.
I’d say it’s a new normal, but it's only expected to get worse. I imagine the world will eventually react with strong enough measures to stop the heat trapping carbon pollution; the delay though is killing us.
The U.S. passed the largest climate bill ever this past August, the Inflation Reduction Act. This law is expected to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution by 1 billion tons, getting us to a 42% reduction in GHG by 2030, according to the Princeton University Repeat Project. This will push us further down the road toward President Joe Biden’s goal of a 50% reduction by 2030. It’s unfortunate that not all politicians are supporting significant action. In the past many of the environmental bills that allowed us to clean our air, water and soils were supported by both parties. The electorate demanded it and the parties responded.
More action is needed in the U.S. and throughout the world as soon as possible. John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, was recently in China asking the world’s leading GHG emitter to do more, to stop building two new coal power plants per week. While China leads the world in renewable wind and solar energy, the Chinese, along with all of us, need to take much more action.
A leading mechanism to prod reduction of GHG pollution is carbon pricing, supported by thousands of economists, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, the Business Roundtable and the conservative Climate Leadership Council, among many others. Carbon pricing places a fee on use of fossil fuels and returns that money to all of us, thus making the price of fossil fuels more closely reflect their true total cost to society while not increasing taxes. Currently we in effect subsidize the burning of fossil fuels by using tax money to clean up all the disasters it causes.
A carbon pricing mechanism has been implemented by 40 countries, including all of the world’s developed economies other than the U.S. and Australia. A key element of carbon pricing legislation that works to encourage GHG reduction worldwide is the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). A CBAM places a tariff on imported goods into a country with carbon pricing (or similar GHG reduction legislation) in proportion to the amount of GHG pollution that was emitted during the production process of the good. For example, steel produced in China using massive amounts of coal and/or methane will have a large tariff to be paid when imported into the European Union (EU).
The EU CBAM goes into effect this October and will be phased in slowly to allow producers in other countries to reduce their GHG emissions or face the market’s wrath. Already China’s leading steel producer has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Also, a huge 2,500-square-mile solar and wind farm is being built adjacent to the world’s largest iron ore mine region in Australia. This mine supplies nearly 40% of the iron ore to the world’s steel mills. The massive wind and solar farms will produce electricity and hydrogen to power the nearby mining equipment. Environmental altruism, or simple economic market calculation for a need to reduce GHG emissions to stay competitive? CBAMs work and can speed the world down the path to carbon neutrality.
The U.S. does not have its own carbon price or CBAM. U.S. industry will be at a disadvantage as U.S. products, such as steel exports, face foreign CBAMs. Recently a bill has been introduced into congress, the PROVE IT Act, by a bipartisan group of senators to require DOE to study the amount of GHG emission in U.S. and foreign carbon intensive industries. This bill is envisioned as a CBAM precursor since it will provide the information necessary to enact a U.S. CBAM. This bill along with a future CBAM needs to be enacted as soon as possible.
It was only after U.S. politicians felt pressure that the U.S. got clean air and water, and only after European politicians felt the pressure that carbon pricing and CBAMs were enacted. We need to apply enough pressure to our politicians to take more action here and pressure the rest of the world. CBAMs are one mechanism that can help.
More information can be found at Citizens Climate Lobby website.