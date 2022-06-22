All parts of the criminal justice system need to embrace reform and work together.
The status quo is unacceptable for our progressive county. More than half of the individuals in our jail are Black. A large percentage of the individuals are there because of deep trauma and underlying mental health issues.
We must and can do better. We should have a smaller jail and put more resources into strategies and efforts to keep people out of the criminal justice system and out of the Dane County Jail.
The current debate about the jail should be more than just about the construction cost of the jail debated by the County Board with pressure from the county executive and the sheriff. Rather, it should be part of a broader discussion about the future of Dane County and the type of community we want to live in. This concern needs to be treated as the crisis that it is.
The solution to this crisis requires more coordination and cooperation among the highly siloed parts of the criminal justice system. Here are some examples that illustrate this need. While the County Board controls the budget, it cannot compel other elected officials to coordinate. The county executive controls the execution of much of the budget, including human services, but controls neither the jail nor the deferred prosecution program.
The police have great discretion in arrests, and the court commissioners have great discretion in bail, thus determining who ends up in the jail. The district attorney (DA) affects the size of the jail population by agreeing with or denying bail, and also by referring to deferred prosecution or the Community Restorative Court. But the DA cannot bargain for and the judges cannot sentence people to programs that in fact do not exist or do not function well. The sheriff controls electronic monitoring, but does not control either who comes to the jail or who leaves his custody.
Consequently, we call on our leaders to jointly commit to a series of reforms that will address these major issues and safely divert people from the criminal justice system. This must include County Executive Joe Parisi, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, the County Board, the judges, Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda, the police chiefs, the Department of Corrections-Community Corrections Regional Administrator Troy Enger, and Public Defender Catherine Dorl. They need to set goals, provide regular data and be held accountable. Most importantly, they need to work together with a renewed sense of urgency.
A new shared vision is needed and must be backed up with resources sufficient to fix the jail but also to provide housing, treatment, school counselors, employment and other community needs that will help to address the underlying issues.
Through the Criminal Justice Council, our leaders have become aware of how La Crosse County has transformed its criminal justice system by collaborating as we are advocating. They started 20 years ago with few resources and provide a model that can help Dane County transform its criminal justice system.
With a united and focused leadership, the community will respond and do its part to make this happen.