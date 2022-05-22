No matter who we are, where we come from, and how much is in our bank account, we know that access to abortion care is an essential human right. It’s our right to shape our families the way we choose, to access the health care we need, to decide when or whether we have a child, and to choose how we shape our lives.
We knew the day would come when Roe v. Wade would be challenged at the Supreme Court. Now Roe v. Wade is poised to be overturned by a right-wing majority of extremist justices who are determined to undermine our fundamental right to make our own decisions about our bodies and families. These same extremists want us to think that abortion is controversial, but we know it’s not. We know it’s normal, and we know that just about everyone in Wisconsin loves someone who has had an abortion — whether they are aware of it or not.
State by state and community by community, we’ve seen extreme bans and restrictions on abortion access across the country. Here in Wisconsin, we’ve seen ill-conceived and non-evidence-based laws designed to make it more difficult for pregnant people to access essential health care. These include a ban on abortions after 20 weeks “post-fertilization,” bans on telehealth delivery of medication abortions, requiring two in-person appointments with a minimum 24 hour wait between, and restricting advanced practice clinicians from providing abortion care. Furthermore, our state is poised to ban abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned due to an 1849 law still on the books which criminalizes physicians who provide abortion care.
Anti-abortion extremists have been playing a long game, putting considerable barriers in place to block access to care for years. Things like cost, distance, government-mandated delays, or medically unnecessary restrictions have pushed abortion access out of reach. This burden and the harms of these attacks on abortion access fall disproportionately on Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
It is time for us to liberate abortion.
Liberated abortion looks like abortion access that is free from hurdles; that is not challenged continuously in court or punished criminally; that is fully available regardless of zip code, income level or insurance coverage; and that is free from shame and stigma.
It is a future where all reproductive health care is accessible to all members of the community, from abortion care to comprehensive sexuality education to culturally safe and equitable birth care in home, hospital and birth center.
While the extremists are trying to undermine our human rights, we also know that the movement to support liberated abortion is incredibly strong — and growing stronger by the day. Here in Wisconsin we have seen our community come together in the streets to demand legal protection for abortion care and open their hearts and wallets to fund abortion through organizations like the Women’s Medical Fund (wiabortionfund.org).
We are coming together because all people deserve access to abortion care when they need it, in a community and an environment they trust and feel safe in, with the health care practitioner of their choice (or none, if they choose). And we are here to stay.