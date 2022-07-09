Supreme Court extremists just overruled EPA regulations of greenhouse emissions, a regulatory discipline in which they have no expertise, experience or standing. The court overrode findings of scientists at the EPA and others globally who for decades consistently documented the ill effects of excess carbon on our atmosphere and planet.
The pretzel twisted illogic of the court held that regulations from the EPA to control power plant emissions are flawed because Congress itself must directly regulate carbon emissions, not the federal agencies that they created to do the job. Huh?
Federal agencies are the mechanism through which Congress exercises its authority. It does not have the staff to directly regulate the vast abundance of corporate behavior in America.
This session, the Supreme Court manifested full-blown libertarian ideology, rolling back the power of elected representatives to protect the common good. No balance of power here — the court believes it has the authority to dictate national policy for everyone.
The court’s activist decision to legislate from the bench defies the Constitution’s construction of equal power for all three branches of government, sarcastically mocking any claim of conservative jurisprudence. Theirs is an ideology run amuck.
As commentators noted, the court’s decision held no consistent logic. It used its federal power to overturn a gun-control law in the state of New York — but then stipulated that the federal government has no authority to modify state laws when it comes to protecting the health of women. The faux constitutionalist theology of originalism is a fig leaf intended to decorate the push for unbridled corporate power, now coupled with evangelical fervor in attacking human rights. But its premise is weak.
A women’s right to vote, to take just one example of thousands, was not originally included in the Constitution — will the court now restrict women’s rights to vote based on the same originalist logic?
The three most recent inductees to the court lied under oath about their positions on Roe v. Wade in sworn testimony before the U.S. Senate. Their credibility is zero. Four of the justices who overturned Roe were nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote. Two members of the court were credibly accused of sexual assault, and another one belongs to a bizarre patriarchal religious cult.
Clarence Thomas is renowned for lining his pockets with speaking fees and junkets funded by right-wing groups sometimes presenting amicus briefs before the court. Alito is not far behind. Thomas failed to recuse himself from a case involving his wife regarding activities to overthrow the United States government.
The highest body of jurisprudence in our land is corrupt — and an international embarrassment. Many state courts are similarly bought by extreme interests that do not reflect our democratic majority.
Wisconsin’s highest court, to wit, just denied Gov. Tony Evers’ authority to replace the head of the DNR Board, a far-ranging decision that blocks the power of the governor to appoint staff that requires legislative approval. Activist Republican jurors are busting up the normal processes of government, advancing right-wing power throughout government.
Democratic leaders must make a robust case for judicial reform. Six people do not have the power to overthrow American majority beliefs, whether it’s regarding women’s health care, limiting the domestic carnage of firearms or keeping intact measures to protect our planet.
The thought that a cloistered cabal should control our lives is obscene. They hold no such power. The court is a construct of Congressional decisions.
Justices can be added to the court, as Lincoln achieved in 1863. Codes of judicial conduct should be enacted by Congress to thwart wayward behavior. The filibuster, long used to express minority control, should be tossed aside as Republicans did in 2017 to advance Neil Gorsuch to the court. Justices can be impeached.
As the right wing marches to orchestrate a coup in broad daylight, the Democratic establishment calls for decorum, reveres a broken status quo and points to Republican behavior while taking little action on their own to protect everyday Americans.
Next term, the Supreme Court will hear an Alabama redistricting case affecting voting rights, already weakened by the Robert’s court. A second case from North Carolina would give state legislatures far more power to decide the outcome of presidential elections.
With this final nail, Republican-controlled states will be able to elect their own favorite president rather than endorsing the person who won the most votes in the most states. Our nation will be split in two.
In a time of turmoil, we need leaders to rise. When no counter-narrative for change is offered by Democratic leadership, the rightward trend of our nation will continue toward full-blown national and constitutional crisis.