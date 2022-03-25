One of the sorrows and realities of modern times is how readily we can bear witness to the global toll of suffering experienced by young children amid major world events. Modern media makes it altogether difficult to “just look away.” Nor should we.
I have been listening to the BBC’s excellent podcast “Ukrainecast,” an incredible mix of world politics, military analysis and very personal stories, many from those in the middle of the war there. One stuck with me. A father, Hussain, called in from Kherson to describe the situation for him, his wife and 3-year-old daughter. Amid shelling, food scarcity and all, what clearly was his most significant worry? That his decision to stay was ruining his daughter’s childhood, her well-being, her ability to grow up happy and healthy.
This is not an isolated story, yet, at least they are together. The United Nations has reported that over 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 20 Russian attack, about half of them children. Children alone, seeking safety and security, is far too frequent an occurrence. In just the last few years, we’ve seen it in war-torn Syria and Yemen, and we’ve also witnessed children alone at the U.S.-Mexico border. For every unaccompanied child, there are parents who may be jailed, unable to find their family, or are dead.
There is ample, solid evidence of the negative impact on young children being separated from their parents and other caregivers. Aside from the practical — providing food, shelter, clothing and more — being challenging, the very fact of separation is a direct and devastating blow to what is termed relational health, the health of the relationship between parent and child. It is abundantly clear that all children require safe, stable and nurturing relationships in order to develop normally, let alone flourish and thrive.
These armed conflicts have a not-always-recognized fallout — the fact that war, upheaval, and chaos impede, harm, and, in some cases, permanently destroy these all-important relationships for young children. While older children also experience disruption — to their education, their mental health and more — children under age 5 have limited developmental ability to understand what is happening or to comprehend the absence or remoteness of a familiar caregiver. This is so notable that the American Academy of Pediatrics has a policy statement on how armed conflict affects children.
Moreover, young children have built only limited ability to use higher-level coping strategies, resulting in what we term toxic stress. Toxic stress has significant, measurable impacts on the molecular, cellular and behavioral levels, is difficult to treat well, and has profound, lifelong impacts. These phenomena know no bounds in time and space and have affected children of all backgrounds, ethnicities, religions, continents and languages, both now and in the past. We cannot ignore them, wherever and whenever they may occur.
This can happen in a number of ways when global conflict erupts. Children may be separated from their caregivers amid active warfare. They may be sent to physical safety while a parent remains to fight. A caring adult may be jailed for exercising their right to free speech about a situation. Or they may be killed or psychologically traumatized in a manner that impedes their ability to show their love well. This list is not meant to be exhaustive but to underscore how far-ranging the threat can be among so many populations, historically and currently, in all parts of the planet.
While I exhort the world’s adults to promptly develop solutions to bring lasting peace to all peoples and prevent societal-level toxic stress from repeatedly taking hold, I additionally urge those involved in response — short, medium and long term — to bear in mind the psychosocial impacts on young children, no matter where they may be. All children deserve love and care by those who matter to them the most.
Hussain, I don’t think you’ll ever see this, but I want you to know that your love for your daughter — and you showing it, over and over — is one of the most powerful forces she has on her side.