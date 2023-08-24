The transgender community and the process of transitioning are under fierce attack. The New York Times reported that, as of late June, 20 states have passed laws restricting medical or surgical interventions for the transition process.
Most of these laws pertain to minors, but a few include adults. Many threaten loss of license or criminal penalties for physicians who undertake any endeavor designed to aid patients’ transitioning.
Both the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have published guidelines for care of those seeking transition.
The AMA’s “Standard of Care to Transgender and Gender Diverse People” calls on physicians to assess those presenting as transgender, and, if appropriate, to initiate or continue hormone therapy. Physicians may offer the option of surgery to patients only after informing them of potential risks and benefits.
The AAP notes that one study reports a 31% rate of suicide attempts among adolescents who feel trapped within the wrong body, and they call on physicians to work with these youth and their parents in a way that is both person-affirming and gender-affirming.
Despite the current consensus in the medical world, Republicans in Wisconsin’s state Legislature have passed an anti-trans bill. Fortunately, it was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Recently, the SSM health group announced that its hospitals, nationally, have discontinued gender-affirming care.
State laws restricting physician assistance for transitioning individuals represent a serious violation of the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship, and are harmful to those considering transition.
Old tropes about “recruitment” previously used with regard to gay people are now being circulated about transgender individuals. Fox News ran at least one segment about third-grade teachers “grooming” their students into gender-diverse identities. At least one teacher in Georgia lost her job for a book selection regarding acceptance of diversity and gender identity.
There is a web-based video attacking “the transgender industry.” According to this conspiracy theory-filled video, multiple medical, psychological and educational institutions are in cahoots with the United Nations to make people decide that they are transgender.
This appalling widespread lack of understanding and resentment can be changed, but it will take time.
I grew up in the late 1950s and early 1960s; it was acceptable then to make jokes about “queers,” and there was a frequent occurrence of police raids on gay clubs.
On June 28, 1969, a turning point came. New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. Officers roughly handled employees and patrons. Pushing back, a multi-day protest took place. This was the beginning of a gay and lesbian rights movement, one that reached a high point when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “love is love” and laws prohibiting same-sex marriage were discriminatory.
There is a lot of work to be done to support individuals across the entire LGBTQ spectrum, as the recent barrage of attacks on Pride books and merchandise has demonstrated. One example: Rep. Derrick van Orden, a new U.S. representative from western Wisconsin, last year verbally attacked a teenage volunteer staffing a Pride table in the Viroqua Public Library.
The transgender community is currently taking the brunt of the attacks.
Gays and lesbians, who started out being viewed by many as “abnormal” slowly gained majority acceptance and protection for their marriages in the straight world, pointing the way toward positive change for others on the LGBTQ spectrum.
The trans community desperately needs acceptance and support from the non-trans world. Their members need to be seen as individuals, not stereotypes. They need allies; they are a small and a very oppressed minority. There needs to be a process where straight people get to know trans people and recognize them as valued members of the community.
We can support Lambda Legal, an organization that does work in LGBTQ public policy and litigation, as well as providing education to the public. Their website includes a tool kit.
Governments writing laws prohibiting transitioning, even including punitive gag rules to stop this population from being talked about in schools, are drawing on rage against people who are “different.” It’s the politics of resentment.
Transitioning continues to be legal in blue states, where inclusiveness is promoted; Donald Trump’s Republican Party is fueled by venomous verbal attacks.
The war against transitioning and the trans community must be put to an end, and transgender individuals must gain the acceptance that they, and their choices, deserve.