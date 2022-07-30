Every few generations, Americans are called upon to renew and redefine the tenets of our nation, the course of our culture, and restore faith in our democracy. We know the enormity of the challenges ahead. The road to progress is long and arduous, but we do not travel alone, and we do not travel without hope. We find resilience in our enduring values, our unyielding spirit and our strength together.
I have heard from many of you who feel angry and fearful, especially in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned and the ever-present threats to our democracy. I hear you and acknowledge those feelings, but I am here to tell you that we cannot give in to hopelessness. We must rise together in an effort to create a better state.
Due to this outpouring of concern, I gathered my thoughts on how we can make our voices heard during this unprecedented time, and how we can shape our collective future. Below you will find some options for folks who are looking to unite, engage and get to work to build a better Wisconsin. I hope that you’ll heed the calling and join me in this work. You can learn more here.
Speak Up — Hate, divisiveness and false information does not happen in a vacuum. There are often spectators and bystanders who witness acts of discrimination, exclusion or microaggressions against persons of color, LGBTQ-identified persons, women and people with disabilities, among many other marginalized groups. It is extremely important that if you witness these instances and are a person of privilege in the space, you take the opportunity to speak out to correct the incidents and provide support for the person experiencing the acts. It is vital we intentionally and consistently elevate voices of traditionally marginalized persons.
Keep up with your elected officials — It is important to know who represents you at every level of government, from county board supervisors, to local judges and district attorneys, to state senators. It’s easy to learn who your elected officials are by visiting myvote.wi.gov. You can keep up with your elected officials by following their work online and on social media, subscribing to their email updates, subscribing to government notifications systems, or even creating news alerts for when your representatives are in the local news.
You can also engage and establish rapport with your elected officials by attending their listening sessions, sending them an email, mailing them a letter, or by calling their office. It is an elected official’s job to listen and consider constituents’ thoughts and concerns. So remember: You’re the boss.
Say “Yes, in my backyard!” — Local initiatives or programs that would promote diversity, inclusion or benefit a greater good sometimes draw serious contention and opposition at the local level. Residents who would otherwise support a proposal ultimately oppose the proposition because of its close geographical proximity in the neighborhood, earning the “NIMBY” characterization or “not in my backyard.” So when you learn about a proposal that could better the community at large, provide support or stability to people in need, or would increase diversity and inclusion in your neighborhood, say “Yes, in my backyard!”
Get involved in government — Get involved and stay active. Attend city council meetings, testify in legislative committee hearings about bills or issues you feel passionate about, or speak at a local school board meeting. Take your engagement in government one step further by serving on a committee, commission or council.
Finally, one of the best ways to be involved and engaged in government is to run for office. Deciding to run for office can be difficult, but ultimately if you want to see change and have an interest in serving your community, put your name on the ballot and become a public servant.