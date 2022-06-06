STEVENS POINT – Looking for some relief from high food prices this summer? You might want to try your local farmers’ market.
Many of these local folks don’t use synthetic fertilizer, especially if they farm organically. At least partly due to war in Ukraine, the cost of synthetic fertilizer has skyrocketed this year, with farmers sometimes paying three or four times 2020 prices. Because they could avoid that spike, several organic farmers who sell at farmers’ markets told the Chicago Sun Times recently that their prices will remain steady compared to last year.
Personally, I’ve found prices at farmers’ markets competitive and sometimes lower than those in traditional grocery stores. Local farmers have had to deal with high fuel costs and other inflated costs this year, and they’re always battling weather in the time of climate change, but they are here to stay. So even if their prices do rise, there are deals to be had for fresh, wholesome, local foods
Call it “food security.” That’s a term I first heard used by Margaret Krome of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute during the Future of Farming and Rural Life in Wisconsin study more than 15 years ago. Frankly, I’d not heard the term and wondered if it was a bit over the top. At that time, the local and regional foods movement was just gaining steam in Wisconsin and around the country. Krome and others said our food systems needed more diversity, a form of security, if you will. They made the case for programs that offered promotional support and policy changes for local foods, a tiny amount of funding compared to the billions in government subsidies for big ag.
So here we are today, in the throes of a lingering pandemic, with skyrocketing fertilizer costs for big ag, rising food costs for consumers and an avian flu epidemic at factory farms that has led to euthanizing of millions of birds. Food security, anyone?
One direct result of the Future of Farming study, sponsored by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters, was a change that allowed small, regional meat processors to sell across state lines using state inspectors, a big deal near urban clusters. The study and others that followed also put the focus on the potential of local foods. We’ve seen continued growth of programs that encourage farm-to-market initiatives and connections among local growers, restaurants, schools and other institutions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helped small farmers extend growing seasons with grants for high tunnel greenhouses.
The growth in local and regional food systems has been remarkable in the past quarter-century, and while there has been some help from local, state and federal governments, much of that growth has come from the ground up. What support local and regional food systems have received is a pittance compared to other farm-support programs. Consider this: According to the Environmental Working Group’s database of farm-support programs, Wisconsin farmers in traditional commodity programs harvested payments of $6.28 billion from 1995 to 2020, mostly for corn and soybeans.
Farmers’ markets may be the most visible manifestation of local and regional foods systems, but they’re only one part of the story. On-farm sales, community-supported agriculture farms and farms that market directly to institutions are on the rise. It’s no big surprise to see local food products featured in corporate grocery outlets today. In fact, studies show that these intermediate markets, rather than direct sales to consumers, have driven much of the growth in local foods. Organizations called food hubs have also sprung up to help local farmers join together to supply larger markets.
Still, the face of local foods in Wisconsin is best seen at farmer’s markets. Wisconsin has more than 300 of them, according to the state Department of Tourism. Even in our northern-most counties on the south shore of Lake Superior, farmers’ markets dot the countryside. Indoor winter markets where you can buy local vegetables and fruits that store well along with other products are now common.
If you get to know the farmers who sell directly to consumers, you’ll also notice that they skew young. Universities are now offering majors in sustainable food production, and the young farmers of today are experts at networking and promotion. But they are often cash-strapped, so they sometimes struggle to buy or rent land and buildings needed for their operations.
Some organizations are looking for ways to help them. American Farmland Trust, for instance, has a buy-conserve-sell program in which it purchases farmland with an agricultural conservation easement, and then sells the farm at a reduced price.
As we’ve seen, a little bit of help goes a long way for local farmers.