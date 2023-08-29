Have you ever listened to the "Song for Sarajevo?"
It is a haunting song. A little girl dreams of peace.
There’s no where to hide, no where I can go
I reach out my hand touching death itself
Hiding from the planes & from the bombing
Fire in the sky burning down my life
There is no more love no more longing
She asks: Is “there no one left who can protect me?”
When I hear this song, I think of the innocent. Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Burma as well as Israel’s occupied territories. And sadly, many others. Countless others.
Is there a better way to peace? There is.
I have studied insurgencies, terrorism and other underground movements while serving in the Special Forces and in Vietnam. I understand that these are tools of the weak, but that they often succeed.
I make no judgement on the righteousness of these movements, observing that one man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter.
Terrorism in Israel has failed and will continue to fail.
Yet Palestinians and Israeli Arabs have a weapon that is powerful. It is non- violent. It is the vote.
Look at the numbers.
Jews make up 74% of Israel’s population, but this population is not unified; it spans from liberal to conservative. The turnout is 67.4%. I suspect, with no documentation, that the Orthodox vote is higher.
The Arab Israeli population is 17.2% with a 44.6% turnout. That is a difference of almost 23%.
The non-Arab population is 4.7%. I have found no numbers for this turnout.
But together the non-Jewish population makes up about 20% of Israel’s population.
Israeli governments are coalitions. Small parties often weld the levers of power. There is a story of a conversation between David Ben-Gurion and Harry Truman. Truman asked, “Do you know how difficult it is to be president of 200 million Americans?” To which Ben-Gurion replied: “Do you know how difficult it is to be prime minister over 2 million little presidents?”
This story may not be true, but true or not, it shows the range of Israeli politics.
Is the time now for Arab Israelis to join in Israeli politics? It could be bolstered by a greater turnout. For parts of Israel, half of the population are Israeli Arabs.
Some of the reasons Israeli Arabs do not vote have changed. The prior government included Israeli Arabs. The current government is doing all it can to alienate liberal Israelis and Israeli Arabs. Hopelessness and bigotry have reduced participation, but that can change.
The signs are there. Israel has working relationships with Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This weakens the support for Palestinians in the occupied territories, ironically supporting greater Israeli Arab political participation.
The prior Israeli government had Israeli Arabs as part of their coalition. This was a first. It shows a path to the future.
The current government has angered a large number of Jews by trying to control the courts. Many Israelis believe this a path to dictatorship. Israelis have taken to the streets in massive protests.
If Arab Israelis could increase their turnout by 10%, it could give them enough seats to let a new coalition control a new election. Politics being what they are, Arab Israelis would get more economic support for housing and education, and the movement to increase settlements and confiscate land would be reduced. These last two issues are major concerns of Palestinians.
Let me add a footnote: Love for one’s country does not mean acceptance of all its policies. I volunteered as an enlistee during the Vietnam War and served in Vietnam. I would not have been drafted. But I voiced my opinion that the policies of Johnson or Nixon were wrong headed and self-defeating.
So, the little girl asks:
Do you dream of Peace? When you close your eyes, do you dream of Peace?
The vote is the weapon that can bring peace and protect Israel’s fragile democracy.