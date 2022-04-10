The fate of our world is decided by those who vote. The most important votes support democracy, transparency and a living world. With half of the species on Earth going extinct, and human destruction of climate hurtling us toward an unlivable planet for all species, it is time to protect our last wildlife. “These are the types of changes we’re observing where entire ecosystems collapse,” Brett Scheffers, a conservation ecologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville, told NBC.
Ninety-six percent of mammals on Earth are livestock and humans. Only 4% are wild mammals of all species. We need them.
Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. to Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., all Wisconsin citizens, of any age, have the opportunity to vote online in the Conservation Congress spring hearing against more abuse of wildlife. Also, importantly, support humane citizen resolutions to honor science, intact ecosystems and our wild brethren.
A 2022 Wisconsin Examiner article exposes the long conflict from bear hunters trespassing on private land with packs of dogs, trapping bears in trees for an easy kill. One citizen told the Examiner that “many of his neighbors are terrified of the bear hunters, afraid of retaliation if they speak out, and in Northern Wisconsin, where both the hunters and many of the property owners are armed, he’s worried a bad situation could escalate quickly.“
Dave Clausen, retired veterinarian, was chair of the Natural Resources Board from 2006 to 2013. He says the most frequent citizen complaint he got was about bear hunters and their dogs on private property — that the right to ban people and dogs from your property “is just not happening. ... I’ve seen dogs with collapsed lungs, fractured ribs, massive abdominal hernias ... severe injuries. But as time went on I came to the conclusion that this was not a humane pursuit at all and basically it’s animal fighting.”
Citizens can vote to ban trapping on public lands including state parks.
According to the DNR Fur Trapper Survey 2020-21, an estimated 7,776 trappers actively trapped and killed 242,678 wild animals, including 14,932 coyotes ($26.38/skin), 3,987 red fox, 2,696 otters, 46,808 raccoons, 152,107 muskrats ($3.02/skin) and 30,568 beavers ($8.54/skin).
Beavers and muskrats create habitat for half of the rare species on Earth.
In 2020, 1,086 bobcats were killed — 50% shot over dogs, 43% trapped. The average value is $40.26 a pelt. "Many bobcats in Wisconsin are not harvested for fur but as a life accomplishment for the hunter or trapper, subsequently tanned or made into a mount," according to the DNR's 2020 bobcat harvest report.
In 2020-21 permitted hunters and poachers killed a third of the 1,126 wolves in the state — more than 375 wolves — which is likely an underestimate.
Each trapper averaged killing 31 animals for a $20 license. This is massive torture inflicted for a pittance of private profit. A humane citizen cannot pay to protect even one beloved wild being born on their own land.
Citizens will have the opportunity to vote against:
• Dogs running on native wildlife in fenced enclosures.
• Running packs of dogs on wolves (or for banning dogs on all wild mammals).
• Larger wolf traps.
• Killing contests with cash and gun prizes for killing the most, the smallest, the rarest coyotes, bobcats and foxes.
• A sandhill crane hunt.
• The 68 hunting ranches parading out captive animals to be shot for trophy.
• Slingshots to kill squirrels and rabbits.
• Lead shot and tackle that poisons our eagles, loons, cranes and osprey.
Please embrace this annual opportunity to help curb the killing. Hunter domination of the DNR system treats our wildlife as trash for target practice.