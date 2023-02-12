As an anthropologist and a homeowner in one of Madison's historic districts, I am supporting Gloria Reyes for mayor.
I've been following the recent explosion of press, both local and national, that lays out the housing crisis affecting every city in the country. In Madison, heated arguments rage, pro and con, over the new bus rapid transit density overlay, the new zoning change to allow the construction of auxiliary dwelling units (ADUs) anywhere in the city, and the removal of the protections against development that have, until now, preserved our historic districts. The upcoming push to permit up to five nonrelated individuals to rent or buy homes adds fuel to this fire.
It is clear that the city needs to build additional housing in general, and affordable housing for low-income families in particular. Given the advent of BRT, new multiunit developments along major thoroughfares makes sense and I support it. But the heavy-handed way Satya Rhodes-Conway pushed her housing agenda through the City Council with little citizen input reveals no understanding of how this will play out on the ground.
The many new apartments and condos now available or being built along transit routes like East Washington and University Avenue are expensive, doing little to alleviate the shortage of affordable units and nothing at all to alleviate the crisis of homelessness. Further, building ADUs, or tearing down houses all over the city, including in historic districts, to replace them with multiunit structures will only create more crowding and additional expensive housing at the expense of those who have invested in, and pay high taxes for, the privilege of living in "single-family neighborhoods."
The YIMBYs — as in "Yes In My Back Yard" — are furious with those who want to preserve those neighborhoods, labeling them NIMBYs and racists. But there's a conflation of race and class here that misses the point. Fighting to preserve neighborhoods like mine is not about race; it's about people's rights as taxpaying homeowners.
I do not want to see triplexes, ADUs and frat houses sprouting up in my quiet neighborhood, but I would love to see more diversity in my neighborhood, as would most homeowners in deep blue Madison. The lack of diversity in Madison's single-family neighborhoods stems not from racism but from the gross inequities of the American capitalist system. The path to ameliorating this historically contingent obstacle is through reparations, free and excellent education (including college) and a supply of good starter homes that allow families to build equity. These things can and should be accomplished without destroying homes that contribute their historical significance to Madison's unique character, and without upending single-family neighborhoods in general.
Starter homes or other affordable units are unlikely to be built in neighborhoods like mine. Rhodes-Conway's new zoning plan is candy for the many developers who are already lusting after Madison properties. Hypothetically, homeowners in Madison can now sell for much more than fair market value to developers who can then tear down those houses and erect multiunit townhouses to sell or rent at prices that handsomely increase their profit margins. Without hefty government subsidies, people who couldn't afford to live in these newly developed neighborhoods before, regardless of ethnicity, would still be excluded.
Gloria Reyes clearly understands the gravity of the zoning changes pushed through by Rhodes-Conway. I emailed Reyes about this; she responded directly, and engaged me in a detailed discussion. This in itself reveals Reyes to be very open to citizen input, unlike Rhodes-Conway (and my alder, who supports Rhodes-Conway's policies and essentially has ignored my concerns).
Here's what Reyes has to say:
She strongly opposes zoning changes that would impact our single-family homes and our schools. Zoning, she says, "has to make sense for our community; the recent zoning proposals do not." She believes that the new zoning plans, if they remain in place, have the potential to drive families out of the city. Reyes will bring together a diverse group of city planners, city staff, representatives from the Madison School Board, our neighborhood associations, and other concerned residents, to develop a different kind of plan that increases housing stock, including affordable homes for low-income families. This can and must be done, she says, while preserving our single-family neighborhoods.
The difference between Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes is clear. If you want both increased housing and the preservation of Madison's existing single-family neighborhoods, please join me in voting for Gloria Reyes.