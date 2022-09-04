Assembly Speaker Robin Voss squeaked by with 260 votes in his primary over a no-name opponent with no campaign funds or qualifications. His opponent used Trump’s revenge endorsement and plans to run against Voss in November.
This points out the real fear that any Republican office holder who does not kiss up to Trump faces. Trump gets even with anyone he views as being disloyal. So the fear is real.
Voss would not cross the line to doing something illegal. He was told to decertify the Wisconsin vote, which he had no power to do, and that was a step too far for him. He could not declare night as day, or the reality of the vote count.
Cross Trump and you end up bloodied. Does truth count? Apparently not.
Trump reminds me of the wife who sees her husband co-noodling with her best friend. The husband turns to the wife and says, ”Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”
But don’t feel sympathy for Voss. He hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to review the 2020 election. Trump could not view himself as a loser, so he needed to place blame elsewhere. Voss selected the perfect person to do the investigation, the perfect fall guy. But he could not have envisioned the mess that Gableman would create.
Much of the Gableman fiasco comes from his belief that he was above the law and did not have to abide by open records laws.
The irony is that Voss arranged it so he was exempt from our open records law. He ignores the public’s right to know.
Some Republicans — not all — like the political tactic of denouncing what they are doing. It is a nice trick. Thus they claim an election was stolen and demanded that enough votes be “found” to overturn that election. They suppress the opportunity to vote, then accuse their opponents of this.
More than a decade ago, when the Assembly, the Senate and the office of the governor were in the hands of the Republicans, Voss hired an Illinois law firm to gerrymander our state. Taxpayers paid the lawyers from Illinois. Then Voss showed Republican lawmakers the new district details individually. These lawmakers had to sign a sworn confidentiality statement. No Democrat was permitted to review the new plan. It has never been made public.
I made a request under the open records law to obtain the report. I landed in Sen. Alberta Darling’s district. Indeed, I believe I was in the last home in her gerrymandered district. Voss refused and claimed they had no access to the report. I suggested they contact the law firm that created the report, as they are required to hold the report. The silence was deafening.
Taxpayers paid for the report. It was not shared. But Voss knew what he was doing. Gableman is too dumb to know.
It is a truth in life that you reap the dragon when you sow the dragon’s seed. Voss is receiving what he planted.