Our plan in July was to visit long-ago familiar places: the cottages near Hayward where we spent summers with the kids. The waterfall on the Brunet River where we cooled off. Treeland's restaurant where we dined and laughed with our friends Terry and Jane from Winter.
I was curious to see how the places changed. And I looked forward to the memories they would trigger.
But something different happened on the day our grown children and our grandchild Summer joined Marianne and me on a visit to Trap ‘N Fish Lodge on Fishtrap Lake.
"The Trap" was just down the road from our first cabin on Bluegill Lake. Close enough that you could holler, “Hey, Joe,” to the owner as he opened the doors in the morning, and Joe Donaghue would flash a thumbs-up sign with his big smile.
We first met Joe, his wife Honey and his kids Wendy, Randy and Wanda, when we had dinner at The Trap in the spring of 1986. When I told them of our plan to build a cabin down the road the following summer, Joe was delighted and found a house we could rent during the construction.
That summer, Marianne, along with Mike, who was 11, Jackie, 9, and Janet, 4, would pass The Trap as they marched down Fishtrap Road to bring me lunch at the work site. I’d climb down the ladder for a picnic down at the lake, trying not to show the worries I had as a school teacher trying to complete an 800-square-foot cabin that my family could safely inhabit.
The Donaghues assuaged my concerns. Both a small business owner and handyman extraordinaire, Joe had ready answers to my questions about carpentry, plumbing and electricity and offered to me any tool I needed from his huge collection.
One night, in a rainstorm, he and son Randy left their busy bar and towed my work van out of the mud with one of their army surplus vehicles. And at summer’s end, when I feared not finishing before having to return to school, Joe summoned Wendy’s husband, Dave Shotliff, to complete the roof. A bear hunting guide, Dave also later helped us deal with a yearling habitually visiting our lot and rooting through our rowboat for nightcrawlers.
Once we moved in, we returned from town one day to find that Randy had delivered a load of sand for building castles, which our children had been clamoring for. And after field mice moved in when we did, Honey shared her secret strategy to evict them.
During our 10 years at Bluegill Lake, it became clear how much Joe loved his children, his grandchildren and the woods and waters of the Chequamegon Forest. So much love that he had enough to spare for a new family of neighbors.
We weren’t the only ones. When Joe Donaghue died in 2014, all whose lives he had touched felt a familial loss. The Trap closed. The music and laughter were gone. The Lodge, with its jukebox and a hundred baseball caps stapled to the ceiling, turned ghostly quiet.
But now, eight years later, we spied an OPEN sign on The Trap’s front door. Cautiously, we entered, then met the new owner, Andy Shotliff, Joe’s grandson!
Andy had taken over, remodeled the lodge, reopened it to the public and was operating as the manager of the bar and restaurant.
Although Andy was a toddler during our days at Bluegill, it felt like we were members of the same family. We swapped stories about Grandpa Joe, including when a bush pilot made an emergency landing on Fishtrap Road, and Joe and Randy plowed a runway across the snow-covered lake so he could take off again.
And when Andy brought out the album with images of Joe, Honey (now 85), Randy, Wanda and Wendy from bygone days, there were several moments of silence, as we suddenly felt part of a reunion larger than we had planned.
The rest of that week, my grown children Mike, Jackie and Janet and their respective significant others, Gen, Gene, and Kevin, along with granddaughter Summer, would tube the Namekagon River, canoe the Flambeau, visit the cabin on Bluegill Lake and swim at its beach, same as we did 35 years ago.
And as Marianne and I watched, 5-year-old Summer run joyously down Bluegill's familiar path to the pier, we experienced a brand new feeling of happiness, connectedness and family through intimacy with this sacred place.