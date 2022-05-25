Despite a shortage of health care providers, which will only get worse in the next couple of years, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have allowed well-educated advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to work to the full extent of their education, training and certification.
APRNs have over 50 years of research which shows they are safe, well-qualified providers who provide access to health care with outcomes comparable to physicians. In fact, there are no studies that are able to refute these facts.
This is not a new concept. There are 26 states, the District of Columbia and 2 U.S. territories that have full practice authority. In fact, the week that Gov. Evers vetoed Wisconsin’s legislation, two states passed legislation which gave more authority to APRNs than what Wisconsin’s legislation would have allowed.
Why are Wisconsin citizens not able to utilize the option of direct care provided by APRNs? Let’s follow the science of which there are thousands of research studies, so you do not need to look far.
Contrary to what organized medicine is stating, APRNs are not trying to be physicians. We are registered nurses, the most trusted profession for years, with advanced education (either a master’s or doctorate degree), clinical rotations and training that built on our basic baccalaureate education. To practice, APRNs must also pass a national certification exam and then apply for licensure through the state. There are over six years of academic and educational preparation. Studies also show that APRNs will move to states where there is the opportunity to work to the full extent of their education, training and certification — full practice authority.
Studies in states that allow full practice authority show that APRNs provide increased care to rural and underserved areas, providing additional access to care to these populations. The quality care is being provided to individuals who are considered in the minority — women, urban inner city, disabled, rural and diverse ethnic backgrounds.
Additionally, APRNs in full practice authority states are having a significant positive impact on the opioid epidemic in their state. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Wisconsin, which is in the bottom 11 states for APRNs obtaining their medication assisted treatment waivers to assist with treating individuals with opioid addiction. APRNs want to help but unfortunately are being held on the sideline instead of being able to get in the game to care for the citizens of Wisconsin.
Why does this continue to happen? The answer is all about the money. Physicians are making money off the APRNs due to a requirement for a collaborative agreement, which is a piece of paper that states the APRN will collaborate with the physician. This piece of paper or permission slip to practice our profession comes with a charge, which can be up to five figures annually. There is no limit to the number of APRNs one physician can be the collaborating physician for. This invisible cost is then passed on to the consumer, making health care more expensive. This permission slip also cuts down on innovative models of practice that can have a positive impact on the delivery of health care.
Unfortunately, with the veto of this important legislation, the citizens of Wisconsin continue to suffer when trying to get health care. The APRN workforce is ready, willing and able to assist in caring for the citizens of Wisconsin, but had the rug pulled out from under them.
So, as a citizen of Wisconsin when you are told you need to delay your health care, understand that the legislative opportunity was provided to open the door and break the glass ceiling on providing health care in Wisconsin until the governor vetoed it. The only individuals that were harmed by this were the citizens of Wisconsin desiring high-quality, accessible, and safe health care.
Elizabeth Markham, Ph.D, RN, is president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association. Tina Bettin, DNP., MSN., FNP-BC, APNP, RN, is president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association Nurse Practitioner Forum.