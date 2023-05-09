Sixty years ago this month, more than 1,000 students walked out of Birmingham, Alabama, schools to bring attention to their treatment as second-class citizens and to raise awareness about the civil rights movement.
Last week, as students protested at the University of Wisconsin-Madison over the administration’s response to a video recording in which a white student used racist slurs and threatening language about African Americans, we were reminded how much critical work remains to be done.
As a faculty member of color at UW-Madison who teaches undergraduate students about racism, anti-blackness and the ideology of white supremacy, and also as a critical scholar who studies leadership in higher education, I recognize that what is happening now has historical roots and moral dimensions. Leadership from the civil rights era has lessons for our times. It was an equity-minded approach that understood the lived experiences of the people and their need for new, humanizing approaches, and it as an equity-minded approach that we need today.
While the civil rights movement seems situated far back in our nation’s history, the difficulties that come with racism still persist. Racist individuals and institutions that discriminate are operating these days in more subtle but still hurtful ways. The crisis at the UW-Madison this past week should give administrators — and all of us — pause about how we continually fail to support traditionally underrepresented and underserved students.
This latest public incident of racism at UW-Madison rightly has Black students and allies furious about their mistreatment at a university that is considered an elite post-secondary institution. We must be clear-eyed about what is happening here. This is but another iteration of minority students being pushed to act in self-defense where the university should have been doing work all along to mediate the negative impacts of racism. In speaking with UW-Madison alums of color, I recognize that experiencing racism had been a persistent feature in their experiences. It was certainly that way for me during my time as a UW-Madison graduate student.
While the injury to students in this current moment should be condemned and restorative efforts be made while holding the individual accountable, the university needs to prioritize — and fast track — a comprehensive campaign to mediate white supremacy on campus.
To realize the sort of transformative change that students deserve, an incremental approach will no longer suffice. In fact, it has been incrementalism that has allowed racism to injure so many students over the years.
An obvious first step would be to train all students to develop an equity-minded lens that includes a thorough understanding of the hurtful impacts of racism and discrimination. However, the educational programming emphasizing equity-minded leadership should also be required for leaders throughout the university at all levels for an increasingly diverse society and global environment.
Administrators should already have training that tunes them in on the backgrounds of BIPOC students. In the interactions filmed at Bascom Hall however, some administrators fumbled their interactions with students and displayed an air of insensitivity.
As an instructor, I can also testify to the fact that some students I’ve met in my classes hold racist ideas about minority peoples. On more than one occasion I have been asked if I am an illegal immigrant by white students of mine. I’m not. Some of my students from rural Wisconsin have told me they have never seen a Black person in person before. While the racist inquiry about my citizenship status was jarring the first time it happened, I recognize that the point of education is to disavow students of such racist narratives by educating them. Education is exactly what they need, and it is what makes the work I do feel so very necessary.
The students that come to the UW-Madison are among the best in our country. They come here expecting that they will get an excellent education that will allow them to go out and achieve their dreams. We should have a leadership team in place that is well prepared to receive them, support them, and then assist them seamlessly to the next level.