Wisconsin has the worst infant mortality rate for Black babies in the entire nation. Thirteen Black infants die for every 1,000 born, three times the rate for white babies. Our state’s alarming maternal mortality rates, and many other health disparities, also rank among the country’s worst. This is a health care crisis that must be met head-on by our health care institutions.
Studies have pointed to the critical importance of developing a diverse health care workforce that reflects the patient population and can deliver culturally competent care to help reduce disparities. That’s why the Dane County NAACP is calling on UW Health, the largest medical provider in our area, to show leadership on this issue by declaring Juneteenth — Freedom Day — a paid holiday for all employees. Juneteenth commemorates the day when some of the last enslaved people in America were emancipated on June 19, 1865. Recognition of this holiday by UW Health would be a major symbolic and practical step toward promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the medical workforce and ensuring equitable care.
According to a report in the Wisconsin Medical Journal, our state performed worse than the national average on 22 out of 27 measures of health care disparities for Black and Latino populations. The report rightly asserts that “poorer health outcomes for people of color are the result of historical trauma and racism at the individual, institutional, and structural levels” and, “It is critical to improve access to … culturally responsive healthcare.”
Another report in the Journal of the National Medical Association echoes these findings and emphatically declares that it is vital “to have a healthcare workforce which represents the tapestry of our communities as it relates to race/ethnicity … to render the best possible care to our diverse patient populations.”
For several years now, UW Health has publicly stated that they share this mission and are committed to making progress on diversifying their workforce. UW Health’s efforts have been in part a response to their ongoing problems with disproportionately high turnover of staff of color and complaints from their own patients. One internal UW Health document quotes a patient comment that pleads, “Please hire more Black staff. It’s important to me to have people who understand my experiences and can provide care with those experiences in mind.”
Frontline registered nurses at UW Health, through their union, have urged the health system’s management to establish Juneteenth as a paid holiday, which they say would send a powerful message that their employer is determined to create a respectful and welcoming environment for all.
UW Health management has so far declined to heed the nurses’ call.
This is disappointing and baffling, since UW Health has declared they have a vision of being “an authentic leader in DEI,” to “enhance recruitment, retention, and professional development opportunities” for employees of color and actively dismantle “racism in ourselves, in our system and in our community.”
UW Health has made some laudable efforts, such as establishing a DEI program, but still faces steep challenges and has much work to do. According to UW Health’s own statistics, as of September 2022, only a little over 8% of management staff and 15% of non-management staff are people of color, even though Dane County’s population is 22% people of color.
UW Health certainly has the abundant resources to increase investment in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce. The corporation has made over $646 million in excess revenue in the past three years and reports having $1 billion cash on hand.
Despite UW Health’s avowed intentions to be a leader on these urgent issues, they are in fact lagging far behind our community, the health care industry and the rest of the nation. After a years-long effort by advocates and the Congressional Black Caucus, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday two years ago, and at least 24 states have followed suit.
Dozens of local governments have also passed Juneteenth as a paid holiday for municipal employees, including Dane County and the city of Madison. While UW Health drags its feet, more than 25 different hospitals across the country have led the way in the industry by establishing Juneteenth as a holiday, including in unexpected places such as Alabama, Texas and Kentucky.
It is an urgent moral imperative for health care providers to greatly increase diversity, equity and inclusion in order to create more just workplaces and address ongoing health care disparities. The UW Health board and administration need to live up to their professed values by listening to their nurses and establishing Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year.