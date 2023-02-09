As a bedside nurse, nothing compares to the moment when a patient squeezes your hand, looks you in the eyes and says, “Thank you for saving my life.” Those moments are what get me through the bad days when I think I can no longer persevere in this profession that I love. And over the past few years, there have been a lot of bad days.
The pandemic severely aggravated long-term systemic problems that have pushed me and my coworkers to the absolute breaking point. That’s why nurses fought passionately to establish our union voice at UW Health and why we are fiercely determined to win full collective bargaining rights so that we can ensure the highest quality care and good jobs for our community.
Our health care system is in total crisis, but it didn’t start with the pandemic. Years before COVID hit, hospitals began cutting staffing levels, benefits and compensation for nurses, which laid the foundation for the severe problems with workforce retention, recruitment and burnout that are plaguing the industry today.
When COVID hit, the system was already extremely fragile and utterly unprepared to deal with a global public health emergency of that magnitude. Caring for COVID patients, my coworkers and I walked through fire day after day, confronting more fear, acute sickness and death than ever before in our careers.
The extreme anxiety and frantic pace led all of us to feel psychologically and physically beat up. A lot of nurses and health care workers left the field altogether in order to preserve their health, relationships and sanity. We’re still reeling from the impact of the pandemic and will be feeling its effects for many years to come. Wisconsin’s nursing shortage could reach 20,000 empty positions by 2035 if drastic action isn’t taken.
The strong majority of UW nurses signed cards supporting our union back in 2019 so we could have a collective voice in solving these deep-rooted challenges in our health care system. We faced a lot of obstacles in our union fight, but our commitment to each other and our patients kept us going. We held rallies and press conferences, spoke out in the press and on social media, built support with elected leaders and community allies, and hundreds of us voted to strike last September.
All of our organizing gave us the power to reach the groundbreaking agreement with UW Health that provided us a union voice. Under the agreement, hundreds of us are signing up to become official union members. For the first time since UW nurses lost our union in 2014, we are regularly meeting as a union with top administrators through a “meet and discuss” process to address critical issues including staffing, retention and nurse well-being.
We’ve already made major progress through our union. We received the largest raise since our last union contract ended, and we’ll be receiving another wage increase soon. We’ve established a peer support process so that we can have a trained coworker present to ensure fairness during disciplinary procedures. And we successfully worked with Dane County to recently pass a first-in-the-nation health care workforce trauma recovery program.
But much more needs to be done. As we move forward with building our union membership and creating real change through the meet and discuss process, we are also pursuing several avenues to achieve collective bargaining rights through the legal system. We’ve appealed the opinion by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission that inaccurately claimed UW Health is not required to recognize our union under state law.
At the federal level, we filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. We are 100% resolved to win full union rights, either through the courts, the Labor Board or voluntary recognition by UW Health.
It is a moral imperative that bedside nurses — the medical experts who actually provide patient care every day — have a seat at the table. We are deeply proud to be at the forefront of a resurgent national movement organizing across race and industry for unions for all workers. Through our ongoing union work, we have renewed hope and confidence that we can solve deep-rooted challenges and ensure the very best health care system for Wisconsin.