For the past two years, the women from The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center's Get Movin’ exercise class have participated in the Go Big Read program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Get Movin’ is a free, year-round exercise program for anyone in the community who registers, and it is our research participants who requested that it be made available. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday women can attend in person at the UW South Madison Partnership Office, 228 South Park Street, or join online with our instructor Patty Thurman. We have about 25 people registered and 10 to 12 people who join us consistently online.
Go Big Read, sponsored by the Office of the Chancellor, was initiated by past Chancellor Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, and this year’s book was chosen by last year’s chancellor, Rebecca Blank, before she left her position. This book program engages the campus community and beyond in a shared, academic reading experience. We all read the same book, there are discussions everywhere, and the author is invited to discuss the selected book, giving further insight.
The 2022 selection is “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America" by Clint Smith. He was at UW Madison in An Evening with Clint Smith, on Nov. 1 , 2022. Smith was interviewed by the new UW Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin.
Smith, from Louisiana, said that he wrote the book he would have wanted to read as a teenager to understand the system of slavery and its impact on all aspects of American society. He has done this with a book that makes a difficult, complex subject easier to understand, although there are painful aspects in every chapter. Smith travels to locations where the history of slavery is highlighted in plantations, prisons and cemeteries, and where people tell the truth about these places, tell half-truths or lie. He presented as a thoughtful man, and a gifted writer who wrote in such detail that the reader feels inside his eyes during his trips, including to Goree Island, where slave castles are located, and where I want to go and see for myself. Actually, after reading this book, I want to go to most of the locations he wrote about.
What I like most are the discussions of the book that take place with these wise women in the exercise class, most of whom are retired, and all of whom were, and still are, accomplished “movers and shakers” in our community. They work quietly behind the scenes on issues that are important to them. These women, from Madison and Milwaukee, teach me about living a life of integrity and aging with beauty and grace. Most importantly, they show that intelligence can grow as one gets older. In their discussion of “How the Word is Passed" they speak from “living history and herstory.” They analyze the book in deeper ways, based on years of experience and sure knowledge. I feel fortunate to be in their company, and I work hard to listen more than I talk, except when I feel passionate about an aspect of the book.
We are still discussing the book every Tuesday after exercise class. I can’t help wondering how much richer would be everyone’s understanding — especially students, faculty and staff at UW — if they could hear these wise women and join in discussions that cross from campus into the South Madison community.
One overall conclusion is that this book empowers us, as readers, with a more accurate understanding of the underpinnings of slavery that are the foundation of systemwide racism in America. It reminds us all of the high price of freedom and the reasons why we, as African Americans, are still wrestling to fully receive the benefits hundreds of years after slavery formally ended.