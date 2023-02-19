Donald Trump has announced a new run for the Republican nomination for president. Since his nomination would likely result in another November loss, not to mention a danger to the nation should he win, party "leaders" hope something — perhaps legal entanglements or the primary voters — will block Trump's efforts to stage a comeback.
No doubt a large number of presidential hopefuls will declare their candidacy in a contest similar to the 2016 primary that began with 17 candidates. When a multicandidate field enters a sequence of primaries determined by plurality rule, majority rule is a near arithmetic impossibility. Trump could win even though his loyal following has been reduced to about 30% of Republican primary voters. The presidential primary election season makes a mockery of "let the people decide." If the current rules apply, those primaries will be conducted over several weeks, each decided by plurality rule, not majority rule. Instead, plurality rule in a series of primaries among a large number of contestants is highly likely to prevent majority rule as a matter of simple arithmetic.
Consider a numerical example to illustrate the general problem. Suppose the party has a core constituency of, say, 60% of its members. These are "establishment" Republicans who yearn for a candidate who will lead their party back to time-honored "principles:" free markets, individuality, personal responsibility, law and order, deregulation, lower taxes, smaller government and so on. Another 30% are the Trump loyalists, and the remaining 10% are "undecided."
Conventional runoffs are time consuming, expensive and inconvenient for the voter. Consequently, neither party uses them. The default has been to designate the plurality vote getter as the winner and move onto the next primary contest in the sequence. So with 60% of the core vote split among several candidates, Trump could win with only 30% of the vote in early primary contests determined by plurality rule.
Such an outcome would be similar to what happened in the 2016 Republican primary season when Trump won a series of early primaries with only 25% to 30% of the vote, while the more traditional vote was split among Bush, Christie, Fiorina and Kasich, etc. Because Trump retains solid support among at least 30% of Republicans, he is primed to do that again in 2024.
Victory in early primaries boosts chances in later primaries
The winner of the first primary in the series gains not only that election victory but also a first-mover advantage in the next election in the sequence. Those gains include delegates needed to eventually win the party nomination, growing donor support, improvement in the polls, media reports on the candidate's momentum and priceless television interview time, often referred to as "earned free media."
While winners of early primaries gain momentum, losers lose momentum. As candidates drop out after losing early contests determined by plurality rule, winners of later contests in the series will get increasingly larger vote percentages, perhaps greater than 50%. Garnering greater than 50% in later contests will look like a majority-rule result but would not be: the candidates in those later contests were the survivors of earlier contests determined by plurality rule.
Ranked-choice voting, aka instant runoff
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is designed to implement majority rule in each of the contests in the sequence of primaries, regardless of how many candidates enter those contests. Here's how it works: instead of voting for just their top choice, the ballot permits the voter to vote for many or even all candidates while also recording the order of their preferences. After the polls close, computers tally the first-choice votes.
A winner is declared only if the top vote-getter has greater than 50% of all votes cast. If not, a new round of calculation drops the last place finisher and the ranked votes on those ballots would be redistributed to the remaining candidates. If this second round calculation produced a majority vote-getter, that candidate would be the winner. If not, additional rounds would be calculated until a candidate did get a majority. In the numerical example above, the winner would be an establishment candidate representing the policy preferences of the majority of voters. Unlike the time-consuming, expensive conventional runoff, RCV is conducted by computer with results that can be determined very quickly after the polls close.
If the Republican Party is to resuscitate itself, and ward off the threat of a Trump comeback, they should implement RCV for the 2024 presidential primary season. The Democratic Party should too: RCV would result in a stronger Democratic opponent to the Republican nominee. Both parties should implement RCV so voters have a proper voting mechanism that results in majority rule.