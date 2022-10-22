Beneath the slurry of mud, the most bedrock issue of the 2022 election is the fate of public education. Universal vouchers, proposed by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, would crack the foundation upon which our state was built — already weakened by decades of Republican-induced cuts.
Wisconsin established the nation’s first kindergarten, created the first magnet schools and has high numbers of public charter schools — a proud tradition that ranked among the best nationally for graduation rates, ACT scores and other achievement measures.
A national movement to promote public schools arose after 1800, an outgrowth of Enlightenment thinking that informed many aspects of the American Revolution. Advocates believed that the nation’s success depended on the ability of average folk to read, and upon their knowledge of government in a nation that for the first time was comprised of “we the people.”
Many supporters also held that public education was the near-equivalent of democratic expression itself — that citizens needed equal opportunities to get ahead.
Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance in 1787 to establish rules that governed new territories and states in the Midwest. With Thomas Jefferson as the primary author, it was a landmark document that furthered the precepts of natural rights by promoting freedom of religion, habeas corpus and jury trials. Two years later, these ideals were incorporated into the U.S. Constitution.
The Northwest Ordinance set aside land to support common schools stating that “schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.”
With statehood in 1848, Wisconsin’s Constitution established the office of state superintendent and stipulated, “The legislature shall provide by law for the establishment of district schools, which shall be as nearly uniform as practicable; and such schools shall be free and without charge for tuition to all children between the ages of 4 and 20 years.”
Aspiring to advance equal education, the state’s funding system evolved to readdress disparities found in local wealth, but efforts to weaken the foundation of public education began in 1990 with the creation of voucher schools in Milwaukee, which opened the door for further expansion ever since.
The Legislature allocates funding for state programs including public education. The bulk of school aid goes into a single pot of “equalized aid” that is disbursed to districts based on their enrollment and property values. The amount of school aid is set each year and subtractions from that pot reduce available support for districts.
Voucher funding takes state aid away from public schools and gives it to private schools instead, with allotments based on the number of eligible private kids in each district. Public schools are forced to levy their loss in state funding, increasing property taxes on local residents.
Universal vouchers will divert billions in state aid away from public school students in the years ahead, driving up local taxes to buffer the loss while creating two systems of publicly funded education. Voucher expansion has little to do with improving opportunities. The majority of voucher recipients were already attending private schools, and many regions of Wisconsin have few private alternatives.
Efforts to privatize public education are multifold. Legislators enacted tax credits for private school attendees to subsidize their tuition. In addition, our tax dollars are taken from state aid allocated for public schools and directed to private schools through vouchers.
Schemes to privatize the public sector have roosted here at home. Powerful economic interests pursue personal profit from the billions spent to support the common good — and wealthy extremists want to impose their own religious and economic worldviews by controlling once-public systems.
Vouchers open the door to private equity by moving money from beneficial public programs to the private sector; that’s why they were created. The commodification of our schools will unravel public control and turn students into extractive centers of private profit.
With universal vouchers, powerful industries and ideological extremists could start their own schools supported by state funding. Its market mayhem. Hundreds of start-ups already failed in Milwaukee and elsewhere, harming students while investors walked away. Organizations promoting racism, misogyny or anti-gay agendas could soon educate Wisconsin’s students. The scheme is fundamentally undemocratic.
Jefferson’s belief that democracy requires a common system of education to unite us would be overthrown. Common schools were created to promote the common good. The private sector has proved itself wholly incapable of addressing economic and social injustices time and again. But with voucher expansion, those very same failings would be foisted upon our children’s education.