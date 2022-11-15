I find myself rather touched seeing Rishi Sunak becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. If you don’t know me very well, you may assume that this is a fairly straightforward sense of pride over seeing a male of South Asian heritage — I am also one — attaining a remarkably prominent position.
The reality is far more complicated. I’ve actually never cared for the crowing when someone of a perceived identity receives some honor or position. Clearly it matters to some people — there’s media out there specializing in breathlessly recounting these achievements. I’ve been flummoxed when brief articles aimed at U.S.-based South Asian immigrant communities appear proclaiming that I, an “Indian-American physician,” have achieved something. When introducing myself, I never lead with that identity, and being named by these newspapers (who, as an aside, crib all their information from other sources) is remarkably low on my list of priorities. To them, “Indian-American” is the only qualification that matters, and the rest irrelevant.
To lump me in as “Indian-American” is remarkably reductive. While it’s not untrue — I am descended from Indian Gujaratis, my physical appearance is readily identifiable as South Asian, my name is Indian, and I am indeed an immigrant and naturalized U.S. citizen — the reality is complicated and multidimensional.
My grandparents emigrated from India to British East Africa (now Kenya), where my parents were born and raised. They, in turn, emigrated to the United Kingdom, where I was born just outside of London. When I was 1 year old, we moved to New York City, where I grew up and lived until I went to college. So when asked by multi-generation Americans “Where are you from?” my usual answer is “New York.” This leads to a query about where I was born, and then where my parents were born. Most people give up by then, since they don’t ever get to the answer they’re fishing for, which is “India.” (And if they do, there’s often some story to follow about how they’ve visited India, or love Indian food, or some other connection that superficially feeds right into the word “Indian.”)
But that’s the point now, isn’t it? My story doesn’t fit common assumptions, even though being a British-born South Asian whose family came via East Africa is actually pretty common. I’ve only been to India twice in my life, but London was more of a second home to me. And even more so, South Asian or Hindu cultural events and gatherings never resonated with me from the youngest of ages, and I can’t recall the last time I attended one.
Lumping me in with someone who grew up in India is problematic. We have very different stories, and their experience is as foreign to me as the experiences of those from many other nations. This isn’t to invalidate their life — far from it — but to simply note that we don’t have that same story.
I think it’s important to note that this kind of “lumping together” is also seen in immigrant communities. It’s exemplified not only in the aforementioned dodgy newspapers, but also in the attitudes I heard from my relatives. I was often told that you would only be treated fairly by someone else of South Asian heritage (ideally as close as possible in terms of language and geographical origin, but that requirement seemed to get flexible when needed). Sadly, much like many other aspects of human experience, this was often not the case, as I directly encountered multiple times. But that is a tale for another time.
The corollary to this belief was that long-standing racism and discrimination would never, ever allow a brown-skinned individual to succeed beyond a certain point. Now it’s fairly clear that racism was and still is rife in so many parts of the world, and that hatred and bias against various minority groups is very real. But to accept and believe in a fixed view of the world that one simply could not make a difference always felt defeatist to me, a capitulation that would ultimately result in no change. It may, paradoxically, have been one of the smaller elements driving my career in advocacy work — the belief that there can be a better world out there, and we can and should work to achieve it.
While there are aspects of Sunak that I don’t agree with, including some of his political views, the fact still remains that, for the first time in British history, a person of South Asian heritage is now the Prime Minister. And more so, a person with his feet in multiple worlds, with a story and path whose complexity and nuance reflects elements of my own. Perhaps, on some level, I finally feel seen in that way. It never happens quickly enough, but in just a generation the belief that the system is rigged and will never permit a brown man to lead the British government has been shown to be false. It is, in some ways, my witnessing a Barack Obama moment. (Another gentleman with a complicated life story, also with Kenyan roots.)
Of course, I would be amiss if I didn’t write about one other way in which Sunak’s story resonates with me: As a child, he wanted to become a Jedi Knight when he grew up, and has recounted his love of Star Wars. Yes, above all perhaps I feel the most belonging when I see a member of the geek community rising to such heights. May the force be with him — he’ll need it.