The courageous army of Ukraine, bolstered by thousands of her citizen soldiers, is shocking the world — and particularly Russia — with the ferocity of people fighting for their country.
It now appears the Russian invasion is being turned back — on the ground at least. But Ukrainians are still being killed daily from the air by MIGs, artillery and missiles. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for a no-fly-zone. But MIGs are still flying high over the country, staying well above the 2-mile ceiling of Ukraine’s shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).
America can stop this airborne slaughter immediately by creating a de facto no-fly zone without putting American boots on the ground, or pilots in the sky, or creating any verifiable interference in Putin’s war.
We have a ready fleet of deadly Predator MQ-1 attack drones capable of taking out tanks, personnel carriers and artillery pieces from a mile up. These remote-controlled planes carry multiple precision-guided Hellfire missiles that can put a missile within a 3-foot circle from a mile high.
First manufactured in 1995, and retired from active service in 2018, some Predators were sold to friendly nations, but more than 100 were put into storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson. Is it time to put them back into active action?
The Predators are propeller planes with small, quiet turboprop engines that have a small heat signature, making them nearly immune to heat-seeking Russian SAM missiles designed to hone in on a fighter jet’s dual jet engines and hot contrail. They typically operate from 1 to 2 miles high at only 145 mph and are nearly silent and invisible to ground infantry with shoulder-fired SAMs a mile below.
Those features make them ideal for immediate use over Ukraine. The Predators can be disassembled and flown on C-130 Hercules cargo planes, so the fleet of 100 could be operational in Ukraine in days. A squadron of several Predators, attacking Russian tanks, helicopters, and artillery pieces, can remain airborne for up to 20 hours, filming Russian war crimes for evidence in a later international court.
Using the superior American shoulder-fired Stinger SAMs, Ukrainian forces have destroyed hundreds of helicopters, tanks, helicopters and artillery pieces with an astounding 93% accuracy.
With the deadly drones circling slowly a mile high over a besieged city, could Putin resist ordering his MIGs to swoop down to hunt the pesky, slow-flying drones? Hunting Predators at only a mile high, the MIGs would be within the killing range of Stingers SAMs fired with such deadly accuracy by Ukrainians on the ground.
We would undoubtedly lose a few pilotless Predators. But they were mothballed anyway and so cost us almost nothing. But the Russians would lose MIGs to the Stinger SAMs on the ground. Every MIG shot down — at a cost of $320 million and two Russian fighter pilots each — would be Putin’s worst propaganda nightmare. Yet if the Predators were scrubbed of all American markings, how could Russia prove to a world hostile to it that the drones were American and not one of the countries that bought drones from us?
With masterful statesmanship, President Biden has united the world’s countries, citizens, and even corporations against Putin and his shameful army. Maybe it’s now time to neutralize that army from the air and rid Ukraine from this ruthless army that commits vicious war crimes with apparent impunity.