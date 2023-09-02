In 1991, the Environmental Protection Agency's lead and copper rule instituted requirements water utilities must meet to address lead-in-water contamination in their service areas.
The lead and copper rule was a landmark regulation. With the goal of reducing overall exposures to lead in water, it established for the first time a lead-in-water standard that applied at people’s taps rather than at the point where the water enters the distribution system. And it mandated the installation of corrosion control treatment by all water utilities serving more than 50,000 people, whether the water they delivered exceeded this standard or not.
But there was a catch. Even though the rule established that the only safe level of lead in water is zero, it did not require water utilities to deliver water free of lead at our taps. To the contrary, it made regulatory compliance possible even when most taps in a water utility’s distribution system dispensed low levels of lead on a regular basis and high levels of lead at irregular intervals.
The result has been a decades-long assault on public health.
This assault has been exacerbated by the lead and copper rule’s public education requirements, which have resulted in the systematic delivery of misleading information to communities across the U.S. Annual, so-called “Consumer Confidence Reports” and other communications inculcate us with the false impression that our water utility’s compliance with the lead and copper rule makes the water we draw to drink, cook and mix baby formula lead-free. Simultaneously, the same communications deprive us of the information we need to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from preventable exposures.
For example, the rule has left most of us unaware of the following basic facts: first, that lead-bearing plumbing includes not only lead service lines but also in-home plumbing, like leaded solder that is used to connect our pipes and leaded brass fixtures; second, that such plumbing is found in almost all U.S. buildings and places us at high risk of exposure even when standard testing shows non-detect levels of lead from our taps; and third, that chronic and acute exposures to lead in water are common and have been associated with miscarriage, fetal death and a host of health risks in adults, in addition, of course, to elevated blood lead levels in children.
Although the lead and copper rule was revised in 2021, it continues to be marred with this troubling gap between water utility compliance with regulatory requirements and public health protection.
Currently, EPA is working on another set of revisions, the "lead and copper rule improvements," which will be published for public comments this October. After 32 years of routine, large-scale exposures to lead in water without our knowledge or consent, we need a regulation that finally prioritizes public health over ease of water utility compliance with non-health-based requirements. Toward this goal we, the Campaign for Lead Water, joined with 63 local and national groups to ask the EPA for the strongest possible lead and copper rules.
A cornerstone of this new regulation must be complete, accurate and systematic public messaging that makes crystal clear the ubiquity of lead in water in most buildings, the health risks involved, and steps we can take to ensure that the water we draw to drink, cook and mix baby formula is lead-free.
The "success" of our nation’s lead-in-water regulation must no longer rely on a misinformed and disempowered public. Rather, it must be built on the recognition that for exposures to stop, our communities must be given the information, tools and resources necessary to take effective protective action.
Only then will EPA manage to align its upcoming revisions with its longstanding commitment to the public’s “right-to-know” and to environmental justice.