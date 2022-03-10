“Houston, we have a problem.”
According to Wikipedia, this quote from the 1995 film “Apollo 13” is a slight revision of what astronauts Jack Swigert and Jim Lovell actually said to Mission Control when reporting the malfunction in Apollo 13 back in 1970 (“Okay, Houston ... we’ve had a problem here,” and “Houston, we’ve had a problem. We’ve had a Main B Bus Undervolt.”) So here’s another revision: “Folks, we have a problem. We’ve had a major malfunction in Earth’s climate.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was established by the United Nations and World Meteorological Organization in 1988 to provide its 195 member countries with regular scientific assessments on climate change. Here are a few key findings from its August, 2021 report:
• “Recent changes in the climate are widespread, rapid, and intensifying, and unprecedented in thousands of years.”
• “It is indisputable that human activities are causing climate change, making extreme climate events, including heat waves, heavy rainfall, and droughts, more frequent and severe."
• “Unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5°C will be beyond reach.”
In a 2018 report the IPCC found that failure to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will result in substantially greater increases in future adverse climate impacts, and that to avoid exceeding that limit, we’ll need to cut our carbon emissions almost in half by 2030, and to net zero by 2050.
That’s the crux of our problem. While it’s heartening that the transition to renewable energy is already underway and U.S. carbon emissions are lower than their peak in 2005, the disturbing news is that both U.S. and global emissions began increasing again last year, as the world’s economies began recovering from the COVID pandemic.
So clearly, we need to greatly accelerate our reductions in carbon emissions to stay within the 1.5 degree limit, and that’s going to require an unprecedented commitment by all of us. According to many experts, the most important action to be taken right now lies with members of Congress, who need to demonstrate that the United States is prepared to lead in taking on this enormous challenge and provide us with an effective means of doing so.
At a minimum Congress needs to pass the climate provisions of the Build Back Better bill. But what we really need is a price on carbon, with dividends paid to American households and a fee on imports from countries without an equivalent carbon price. That would provide all of us with a pocketbook incentive to reduce our carbon footprints, and we’d all be participants in a common cause for the good of our descendants.
It's true that the United States can’t solve this problem without other countries greatly reducing their carbon emissions, but there is no reasonable hope that they will do so without U.S. leadership, and an import fee would provide them with ample incentive to join our common cause.
Hopefully, Congress will act yet this year. If it doesn’t, we need to replace those members who refuse to act with leaders who recognize the size and scope of challenge we face and have the political courage to take it on.
As we all know, the Apollo 13 crew and Mission Control had — to borrow the title of another film — the “right stuff” to get the crew safely back to Earth. Here’s hoping that we have the right stuff to keep our beautiful planet in a condition that benefits those in generations to come as much as it has benefited us.