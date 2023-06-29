As scholars of political rhetoric, we find the special prosecutor’s indictment against Donald J. Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case significant because it reaffirms the role of rational argument in American democracy.
Most Americans have prided themselves on engaging in rational arguments and debates to peacefully address political and legal disputes as opposed to choosing the violence of tyrants.
Rational arguments follow a set of well-established principles and practices for deciding, in criminal cases, questions of justice, guilt and innocence and for embodying and enacting law and order. In the Trump case, the special prosecutor wrote the indictment to rationally inform not just officers of the court, but also the general public. The goal is to show that the indictment is grounded on solid evidence and that Trump cavalierly and knowingly violated the national security protocols of the United States.
Ancient Greek and Roman rhetoricians created canons and modes of proof with which to guide and evaluate rational arguments. One canon, invention, concerns modes of proof and patterns of reasoning relevant to the context at hand. As with all rational arguments, the available evidence must support particular hypotheses. The indictment consists of what the Greeks called "inartistic" proofs — proofs that stand on their own. They include laws, photographs, text messages and eyewitness testimony. Layers of such proof support every charge in the indictment. Drawing on the proofs, the indictment also uses a basic deductive reasoning pattern: People who knowingly violate certain national security laws commit serious crimes; Trump knowingly violated those national security laws; therefore, he committed serious crimes.
Another canon concerns arrangement, which should make arguments clear and straightforward. The special prosecutor’s indictment provides a vivid story or account of what happened from the time Trump left office to the grand jury indictment, and the special prosecutor identifies the relevant laws that were involved throughout that narrative. The discussion of the charges (counts) appears toward the end of the indictment, and these are presented in order of seriousness. Overall, the organizational pattern suggests that Trump knew that there were protocols involved in the possession and use of classified documents and that he deliberately and knowingly violated or ignored those protocols when he improperly retained and stored the documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago.
Style relates to the language of a message and how it must be appropriate for the occasion. The style of the indictment conforms to accepted legal rules and practices. It is written in a deliberate, matter-of-fact voice, using lucid language that citizens can easily understand. Significantly, the indictment emphasizes, without overly emotion-laden phrasing, the gravity of Trump's alleged illegal mishandling of the documents and obstruction of justice.
The special prosecutor’s legal argument is known as a “speaking” indictment because it includes additional facts not generally required in a regular indictment. The extra details facilitate understanding the special prosecutor’s allegations regarding Trump's serious violation of national security laws.
Some of Trump’s supporters reject the indictment because they claim that other prominent politicians were not prosecuted for possessing classified materials. But these claims are based on logical fallacies such as "whataboutism" and false equivalency, which blur important distinctions between different cases and imply the special prosecutor or the Department of Justice has unfairly persecuted Trump. The special prosecutor’s arguments spotlight how Trump’s behaviors were not the same as what happened to other political officials and how this investigation is different from other inquiries.
Other supporters claim they refuse to read the indictment and angrily denounce it. However, the ferocity of their reactions seems to be correlated with the quality of the arguments articulated by the special prosecutor: The greater the quality of the arguments, the greater the denunciation.
In any event, many conservative legal commentators, such as former Trump Attorney General William P. Barr, have stated bluntly on several media outlets that the arguments in the indictment make it abundantly clear that Trump is responsible for his alleged illegal actions and that those arguments pose "a serious threat" to him.
We cannot predict whether the arguments in the indictment — based on factual allegations and legal charges — will result in Trump's conviction or acquittal. Some legal cases end with defendants found guilty and others with defendants found innocent for many reasons beyond the arguments included in an indictment.
Still, when so many seek to smear or undermine institutions of government in the court of public opinion through threats and other rhetorical blandishments, the special prosecutor’s indictment employs rational arguments to make the U.S. government's case in a court of law.
Regardless of political differences, Americans should welcome the indictment as a sterling example of how democratic societies employ rational arguments to peacefully resolve political and legal differences.