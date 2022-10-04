I never knew that being an expert in yoga was a prerequisite for a lifetime appointment as a federal judge. But the Trump appointee in Florida who mishandled the Mar-a-Lago case bent so far backwards to please Trump that even the most agile and talented yoga master would be challenged to duplicate that position.
Perhaps as rare as that extreme flexibility was the unanimity among legal experts, usually a quarrelsome bunch, that the Trump appointed judge’s decision was as biased and unfounded as could be.
The decision by Aileen Cannon, who was confirmed only after Trump lost reelection, halted the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Cannon’s decision was criticized far and wide by legal experts of all political persuasions. Said one respected law professor: “This stuff is completely way out and, unfortunately, Cannon has tended to go along with it. Anything Trump wants, I’ll take the most ridiculous argument and I’ll fly with it.”
Fortunately, that ruling was reversed in a scathing rebuke by an appeals court panel.
Unfortunately, Cannon’s legally unjustified but politically motivated ruling is not an exception among a federal judiciary overrun by extreme ideologues appointed by Trump and confirmed by a Mitch McConnell-ruled Senate. In his four years as president, Trump replaced 30% of the federal bench. Much of that was possible because McConnell, as Senate majority leader, obstructed President Obama’s constitutional right to appoint judges, thus creating extensive vacancies for Trump to fill. Most of these new judges are young and could be dictating policy to America for decades.
Trump made no pretense that these judges would be fair. He called them “my judges” and said, “If it’s my judges, you know how they’re gonna decide.”
Legally unjustified but politically motivated judicial edicts are becoming not only more common but increasingly the preferred method of advancing the radical extremism of the Trump/Republican Party. A right wing-packed judiciary that is willing to ignore legal standards and long-held precedent is how the Republican extremists are imposing their radical agenda without the support of a majority of Americans. The old saying “a fish rots from the head” certainly applies to the current American judiciary, where the Supreme Court has been illegitimately packed with right-wing ideologues by McConnell and Trump. However, the final say on many important legal decisions are actually made in lower-level federal courts.
Decisions by Trump’s judges affect a wide array of policy areas, including health care, gun safety, the environment, the rights of workers and consumers, and the ability to vote.
Just a few examples:
• Trump’s judges have withheld Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood clinics providing cancer screenings, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and basic health care to low-income people. They have nullified the section of the Affordable Care Act requiring coverage of key preventive services.
• Trump’s judges are allowing accused criminals under felony indictment and high school students to carry guns.
• Trump’s judges have undercut laws that have long protected our air and water. These decisions have weakened or even eliminated review of potentially environmentally destructive projects.
• Trump’s judges have time and again ruled against the rights of workers, unions and consumers, repeatedly taking the side of big corporations.
• Trump’s judges have repeatedly made it harder for citizens to vote.
If Mitch McConnell again runs the Senate, he will likely refuse to consider any Biden nominees for the federal courts in order to keep Trump’s judges in charge.
That’s an important reason to vote for Mandela Barnes for Senate so we can have a fairer and less biased federal judiciary.