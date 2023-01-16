Most Americans were relieved by election results they hoped would move the nation away from the chaos of Donald Trump and toward a more stable government. But the fight for sanity must continue after the Republican’s slim House majority announced its top priorities for the upcoming session.
As the climate crisis scourges every corner of the planet, disparities in the nation’s wealth widen, homelessness increases and political attacks on women and children grow by leaps and bounds, elements of the Republican Party intensify the calamities.
State actions against gays and women, including teens, are reaching fascist proportions where parents are investigated for the gender identity of their children, and the travel plans and medications of women are examined for evidence of potential prosecution. Hateful oppression is permeating our culture.
Hog-tied into submission by the extremist wing of his party, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy swapped the powers of his office for votes, increasing instability in American governance. Any congressional member for whatever reason can now call a vote to replace the speaker at any moment.
The blackmail will be ongoing. Republicans adopted onerous rule changes including one that says any bill “increasing a federal income tax rate (has) to pass by a three-fifths majority,” setting up a new high hurdle to raise needed revenues while no such hurdle exists to cut taxes for the wealthy or for major corporations.
In service of the libertarian agenda — which seeks to weaken government so big money can reign supreme — this House rule reflects the continued extremism that confronts us. Republicans blocked child tax credits last session, while encouraging unaccountable giveaways to billionaires today. The contrast is shocking.
The White House reports that Republicans would extend tax cuts for the wealthy, adding $3 trillion to the nation’s deficit the next 10 years, providing $4 million in annual tax cuts for the nation’s top 0.1%.
Republicans seek to repeal provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that reduce pharmaceutical prices for millions of Medicare recipients, increasing costs for families. Other rollbacks they advocate would increase insurance premiums for families in the Affordable Care program.
The White House reports that Republicans want to “eliminate tax credits that save Americans thousands of dollars starting next year if they buy electric vehicles, weatherize homes, install ... efficient heating and cooling systems ... rooftop solar, or (make) investments that cut energy bills.” The proposed changes harm the economic health of families while further destabilizing the climate of our planet.
Republicans would put Medicare and Social Security up for a vote every year or so, threatening their existence. And they are suing President Biden to block his plan to provide debt relief for students.
GOPers voted to hobble the House Ethics Committee to hide their personal stock transactions, untoward gifts, and to block investigation of the loathsome George Santos, whose vote sealed Kevin McCarthy’s speakership. Corruption is on the rise—if that is even possible.
Republicans want to slash increased funding for the IRS because the allocations help the agency audit the returns multi-millionaires, who use complicated reporting to hide their riches.
On a party-line vote, Republicans passed HR 12 to create a subcommittee to “investigate” FBI and DOJ investigations, including of Jan. 6 efforts to overthrow our government. The new subcommittee includes Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Scott Perry, both implicated in the coup attempt.
America needs a modern-day Shakespeare to pillory the proceedings, leaving the audience weeping about the profound depravity tormenting our nation. The cult of perpetual lies, targeted oppression and violence instigates social disorder, enabling guns for school children to shoot teachers, descending our actions to the lower rung of inferno.
Freedom is found when worry-free children laugh and hug in the streets and have three square meals, studying what they want instead of training for active shooter drills. We are militarizing major aspects of our culture, and criminalizing human biology on a cruel path to despair.
Instead of promoting the common good, extremists grab their sinecures from the top 1% as their policies provide more power for elites to control our national interests. Thank goodness today’s Republicans hold no majority in the Senate.
The few remaining moderate Republicans must find their moral fiber to run our government on the basis of virtue, where our nation promotes the sanctity of human life, builds a morally just economy and advances the changes we need to protect our planet.