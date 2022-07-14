Despite the ample resource potential that exists on Indigenous lands, energy access is still a major concern for Native American nations.
Often, energy infrastructure for tribal communities is outdated and unmanaged or managed by outside sources. The result is energy costs that exceed that of our non-tribal neighbors. This energy inequality has led Hawk Industries to pay more attention to how energy is sourced, developed, distributed and monitored.
While renewable energy is the end goal we all want to get to, it is, at this point, insufficient to sustain tribal communities by itself. Gas and oil continue to be a vital part of the energy mix for tribal communities.
As we work towards transitioning into a new age of energy, we can also better protect Mother Earth by holding the energy sector more accountable. This goal has led Hawk Industries to focus on how to better participate in the overall gas and oil industry to ensure that energy is moving as safely as possible.
Hawk Industries participates in the oil and gas industry through consulting, subcontracting, hydro excavation, and most importantly through the restoration of our land. This involvement has provided Hawk Industries the opportunity to hold us and other contractors accountable to ensure the land is cared for, while also creating good jobs.
Tribal energy resources are vast, largely untapped and critical to America’s efforts to achieve energy security and independence, reduce greenhouse gases and promote economic development. They are also integral to tribal efforts to generate jobs and to improve tribal members’ standard of living. The Interior Department estimates that undeveloped reserves of coal, natural gas and oil on tribal lands could generate nearly $1 trillion in revenues for tribes and surrounding communities. The Department of Energy estimates that wind power from tribal lands could satisfy 32% of total U.S. electricity demand, and tribal solar resources could generate twice the total amount of energy needed to power the country.
Turtle Island, or North America to non-natives, does not stop at the Canadian Border. Gas and oil will move through the veins of Mother Earth and we need to be part of those conversations. We need to be on-site, monitoring and advising on how critical solutions will play out. I understand the sensitive nature of these conversations. I have committed my companies to be part of the solution.
Let me close by saying that I do not represent any tribe. I am a member of the Little River Band, but my membership only indicates my dedication as an Indigenous caretaker. I also realize my views may not be shared by others. I only wish to express why I have chosen to make an impact on the way Indigenous perspectives are included in the energy sector.
I believe as leaders within Indian Country we should not shout at each other, but instead lead by example. When we help the communities around the tribes we build a better tribe because we are developing opportunities and leaders for our next seven generations. I will not remain complicit. I will be part of the accountability and the solution.