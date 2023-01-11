A Dec. 7, 2022, Cap Times article quotes Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway referring to an “extensive and thorough third-party” analysis of Metro’s redesign.
When most people think of a third-party review, they imagine an analysis performed by an independent party. Third-party review by a neutral outsider is a practice of good governance. It is central to ensuring that a project is set up to achieve its promised goals. Madison ordinances, recognizing this, contain "no conflict of interest" clauses throughout to guard against the tendency to confirm the city's own biases. However, Metro hired the same people who redesigned the new bus system to perform its equity analysis.
One way Metro justifies in-house review is by claiming it saved time and money. But how can Metro justify saving $50,000 when its annual budget is $50 million-plus and when it spent $436,135 to hire the consultant for the network redesign?
Metro insists that objections to the equity analysis have “come from a few interested parties … consistent in their opposition to the transit network redesign.”
It is distressing to see residents summarily dismissed as malcontents. Many people from special needs and low-income communities, as well as significant numbers of others, testified about difficulties the redesigned network presents. They asked sincere questions about the equity analysis methodology. They expressed doubts that the redesign “expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color” (to quote the mayor in the above-mentioned Cap Times article). The equity analysis itself states that “it is possible that low-income residents benefit less from the Transit Network Redesign than other groups.”
Metro’s claim that “the needed demographic data is not available” for a better analysis should be the very reason that Metro must dig deeper. The Remix software used “assumes that populations in (Census) block groups are uniform and that only the portion of a block group within a quarter-mile buffer of a bus stop is served.”
This is inconsistent with the equity analysis statement that “any bus trip that has a bus stop within ¼ mile of the Census block group is considered to serve that block group” because a bus stop could be a quarter-mile from the edge of a block group, which could stretch for another mile or more. Yet those people who must walk a mile and a quarter or more to a bus stop are counted as having benefited from the redesign.
Metro could have used the Remix software option that would allow it to build a shape to represent the area within a quarter-mile of the bus stops. It might have reevaluated the downtown area, excluding students, and thereby avoided the distortion caused by including this entire demographic group as low-income.
Metro might also have corrected the maps that showed how far a rider can travel in a set unit of time on the redesigned versus the existing system. (These maps, by Metro’s own admission, contain inaccuracies, and some interested parties have used Metro Transit's own on-line Plan Your Trip application to demonstrate that they lead to mistaken conclusions about the redesign’s advantages.) All of these options would have provided more accurate information about the actual effects of the redesign on Madison residents.
The real story behind the equity analysis may have less to do with ensuring transit equity than the pretense that the bus rapid transit (BRT) and bus redesign are separate projects. Until the fall of 2020, the city said BRT would “complement, not replace, Metro’s current service.” By July 2021, the consultants were telling the Transportation Commission that “a substantial part of the network’s existing resources will go to operating BRT.” As a result, in 2023, the redesign will cut back on Madison’s bus route coverage to fund BRT.
Public transit is good for the environment and an equalizer for the community. Madison needs adequate public transit and a regular and meaningful equity analyses to ensure that it is on track to meet the needs of those who rely on transit the most. The current equity analysis does a disservice to the goal of moving Madison toward greater equity and a more environmentally sound future where more people use public transit.
The price of not having an independent third-party perform Metro’s equity analysis may be far greater than the $50,000 Metro saved by performing it in-house.